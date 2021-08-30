RM group of education helping Indian students secure admissions abroad

New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI/SRV Media): RM group of education is an Indian company that offers counseling and other resources to help students secure their admission to universities outside India. For the past couple of years, a shift has been observed in the way students have been choosing colleges for their higher studies.

MBBS being one of the popular career choices amongst young adults, students find it difficult to get into a university in India due to low admission rates and cutthroat competition. Subsequently, students are choosing foreign colleges to achieve their ambition.

Studying abroad is one of the most debated topics in India; knowing this, the RM group of education has been helping students secure their admissions abroad for over a decade now.

With the outbreak of the coronavirus, like any other field, the prospect of studying abroad was also affected. 2020 saw a dip in the percentage of students going abroad for higher education as they were uncertain about the safety conditions due to the worldwide lockdown.

Additionally, parents were hesitant to send their wards to a foreign nation. As per the Ministry of external affairs data, the pandemic resulted in a 55 per cent dip in 2020 with only 2.6 lacs (approx.) students having gone abroad, compared to the 5.9 lacs (approx.) in 2019.



However, with the lift in lockdowns in many countries and a decrease in day-to-day cases, the system was once again changed. Students have now started giving abroad education a higher priority as before. With the opening of Visa appointment services and commencement of admission procedures in top Global universities, about 72,000 Indian students flew abroad for their studies in 2021. As per many reports, the number is only expected to hike, even as the pandemic continues to cut its shadow across the world.

Having been in the field for over a decade, the RM group of education aims to fulfill the dreams of young children. One of the biggest hoaxes related to MBBS or studying abroad is that it is no easy task. The other misconceptions include it being expensive, the admission procedure being chaotic, studying abroad not being easy to adjust to, etc.

However, contrary to these beliefs, studying abroad costs about the same, if not less, as studying in India. It depends on various factors like the course, college, country, etc. In short, foreign studies offer quality education on an advanced level, by providing students with different experiences, international exposure, and opportunities to grow.

RM group of education wishes to operate in India to help Indian students achieve their dreams of studying abroad by bashing the misconceptions. The company claims to be a one-stop destination for all queries related to studying abroad. The services they offer include authorised counseling by professional counselors, guaranteed admission, transparent communication, etc.

To learn more, visit: RM group of education

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

