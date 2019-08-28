NASSCOM Design4India Award
NASSCOM Design4India Award

Robot manufacturer 'Avishkaar' wins NASSCOM Design4India Award

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 18:17 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tweak, a revolutionary new robotics kit, designed by Avishkaar has won NASSCOM Design4India Award in the category - Digital Ergonomic Product at the recently concluded Design Summit held in Bengaluru on 22-23 August.
This was a huge win for the Delhi based ed-tech startup Avishkaar, and a testament to their hard work and achievement.
Aimed at a younger age group (5+ and up), Tweak provides a jumpstart to robotics for kids. It is simple in appearance, to make it less intimidating to kids, but at the same time powerful enough to function like an automated robot.
The best way to describe Tweak would be that it mirrors clay. If you can imagine it, you can make it. It comes packed with a host of unique features such as:
* Modular robotics design system
* Can be programmed from an app/desktop software
* Can be morphed into any toy
* Helps develop coding skills
* Easy to assemble with snap-fit mechanisms
"We are very confident that Tweak is not only going to be a successful product, but will also change the way robotics and STEAM is introduced to little kids. This is just the beginning of a new revolution," said Tarun Bhalla, Founder and CEO of Avishkaar.
Tweak has also been a finalist in the reputed Design Intelligence Awards (DIA), China's premier international award for designs. The product has also cleared stage 1 in the CII Design Excellence Awards. The results of both these awards are yet to be announced in September and team Avishkaar is confident of clinching both.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 18:20 IST

Secure your smart phone from Damage with Mobile Screen Insurance...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Mobile screen damage is one of the most common issues faced by smartphone users all over the world.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 18:11 IST

NIIT earns 37 Brandon Hall Awards jointly with customers

New Delhi [India] August 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT Limited, a global skills and talent development company and leading provider of managed training services, announced today that it has earned 37 coveted Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence awards jointly with customers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 18:11 IST

Decisions made by ACTICO's AI are fully explainable

Singapore /New Delhi [India] August 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ACTICO, a global leader in providing software for intelligent automation, today announced the launch of latest version of its Intelligent Automation Platform.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 17:40 IST

Toyota, Suzuki form capital alliance as auto industry faces disruption

Tokyo [Japan], Aug 28 (ANI): Japanese automakers Toyota and Suzuki announced on Wednesday that they reached an agreement on a capital alliance.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 17:20 IST

IIFL Wealth Group to acquire L&T Finance Holdings' wealth...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): IIFL Wealth Group said on Wednesday it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100 per cent equity shares of L&T Capital Markets (LTCM), a wholly-owned subsidiary of L&T Finance Holdings (LTFH), which provides wealth management services for indivi

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 16:53 IST

Infosys strengthens collaboration with Microsoft, JCI to bring...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): IT major Infosys said on Wednesday it has entered into a collaboration with Microsoft and Johnson Controls to deliver smart buildings and spaces solutions that will accelerate the convergence of physical and digital infrastructure.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 16:28 IST

Sensex falls 189 points on weak global cues, Yes Bank plunges 7...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices traded with a negative bias on Wednesday amid weak domestic and global cues with heavy selling pressure witnessed in metal and automobile stocks.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 15:29 IST

Moody's downgrades Yes Bank's ratings with outlook negative,...

Singapore, Aug 28 (ANI): Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday downgraded Yes Bank Ltd's long-term foreign-currency issuer rating to Ba3 from Ba1.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 15:25 IST

Life aapki hai, toh recipe bhi aapki hi hogi, says Sunny Oil

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): We are surrounded by incredible women who have come a long way. They know exactly where they want to go. But there are moments when they just can't take the plunge. With hundreds of opinions and suggestions coming from all over, their o

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 15:17 IST

TestingXperts positioned as a 'Leader' for mobile testing in...

Mechanicsburg [USA] /London [UK] August 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): TestingXperts has been positioned as a 'Leader' in the NEAT vendor evaluation for next-gen testing services in the mobile testing market segment acknowledging TestingXperts' niche software testing services and focus on next-generatio

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 14:58 IST

CARE downgrades credit rating on Coffee Day Global's bank...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): CARE Ratings has downgraded credit rating on Coffee Day Global's long-term bank facilities to BBB from A and continued on credit watch with negative implications.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 14:47 IST

Veeba's V-Nourish to create 500 jobs

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] August 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): The majority of the new roles will be in the company's sales, production, and marketing teams, and will support V-Nourish's pursuit of gaining over 5 per cent market share in the kids' drink segment in India within the next three years.

Read More
iocl