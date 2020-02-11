Robust security crucial for adoption of open source

New Delhi [India], Feb 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): While speaking at the inaugural session of the "3rd Open Source Summit 2020" recently in New Delhi, Vivek Banzal, Director (CFA), Bharat Sachar Nigam Limited (BSNL) said that it is a challenge to keep pace with the technology, more so when security of data has to be quite robust.

The third edition of Open Source Summit was held on February 6, 2020 at New Delhi by Bharat Exhibitions.

During his keynote address Rahulkrishna Gupta, Senior Solutions Architect, SUSE GSI Alliance, SUSE highlighted the need for the developers to utilize a single application delivery platform, allowing them to stop worrying about the infrastructure and operational policy requirements and instead focusing on the user requirement.

"Open source at any point of time would enable a developer to respond to business opportunities faster and with better alignment with their customers need," he added.

"The Government of India's initiative of Digital India requires solutions which are part of the open source paradigm. The need is that open source be used more effectively in terms of not just cost-saving, but in terms of time also," said Shashi Dharan, Managing Director, Bharat Exhibitions.

The primary goal of employing open source in government is also intended to facilitate the transfer of data as smoothly as possible. Open-standards proponents say that this approach would result in more innovation within government and better citizen services.

The forum analysed the success stories that have been achieved and what are the real challenges that might be slowing down the growth. While Harnath Babu, Chief Information Officer, KPMG India Private Limited some about the challenges around open source.

"No business strategy is complete if you do not have the open-source strategy in place. As you will lose out on lots of open source solutions," he further added.

"As security is of paramount importance, we as per the Government's policies make sure that the data remains in India," said Golok Kumar Simli, Chief Technology Officer, Passport Seva, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, while speaking of open source solutions.

"The Government of India has encouraged the adoption of this technology in the Digital India initiative and this has further encouraged the CIO's of enterprises and other government organizations to make a move towards Open source technology. The rise of digital transformation in India has pushed the adoption of open source both by enterprises and government," said Sunil Kumar, Deputy Director-General, National Informatics Centre (NIC), while commenting on the adoption of Open source by the Government to India.

"According to a research, the open source services market will be worth more than USD 30 billion by 2022. Open source platform offers cost-efficiency, scalability, innovation, rapid deployment, security and much more so it is the primary choice for Government of India to leverage the digital transformation initiative which is presently going on in the country," added Kumar.

Remaining inaugural panelists who shared their valuable views at the panel discussion are as follows: Debabrata Naya, Project Director (Open source Collaboration) and Addl Director, Digital Locker, National e-Governance Division (NeGD), Sandeep Priya Pandey, AVP (GRC), Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN), Saurabh Jain, Vice President, Paytm, Mandar Kulkarni, Director - Cloud Solution Architect Team (OCP), Microsoft.

Third Open Source Summit 2020 was sponsored by Microsoft, SUSE and Ramognee Technologies.

