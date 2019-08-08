Dilip Sawhney, Managing Director, Rockwell Automation India at TechEd 2019 Mumbai
Rockwell Automation to help Indian manufacturers' bridge employee 4.0 Industry skill gaps

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 12:17 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 08 (ANI/BusinessWire India): On the concluding day of the Rockwell Automation 2019 TechEd India, the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and information announced its plans to help partner manufacturers in India equip their workforce better in working with changing technologies and bridge Industry 4.0 skill gaps by offering e-learning, instructor-led courses, certificate programs, and training workstations.
"India Inc. is witnessing a shift towards smart factory shop floors designed to boost productivity, improve quality, and optimise costs to help companies stay competitive. However, we are also staring at a huge skills gap in the country's workforce when it comes to operating Industry 4.0 technologies. This must be addressed at both the corporate and government policy levels to accelerate India's digital transformation and achieve our collective vision of becoming a $5 Trillion economy by 2024", said Dilip Sawhney, Managing Director, Rockwell Automation India.
At what has emerged as the leading technical education and user conferences in the manufacturing industry more than 300 attendees participated in a unique two-day learning and networking experience with over 70 sessions, including thought-provoking keynote presentations, expert-led technical sessions, interactive hands-on labs, and demonstrations to learn about the latest techniques and technologies to optimize production data and build secure networks to transform their business.
The event began with an informative keynote presentation by Joe Bartolomeo, Vice President Enterprise Accounts and Software Sales, Rockwell Automation that highlighted the importance of investing in smart manufacturing and production to remain competitive on a global scale.
He explained that with a growing consumer market demanding more choice, manufacturers needed to embrace new technologies to address changing requirements. Industrial IoT is estimated to have an economic impact of 4.6 trillion dollars by 2025 as new technologies including analytics, mobility, app platforms, and the cloud, help securely connect plant information with enterprise systems.
"In addition to investing in the right technology and systems, businesses also need to invest in people right now to build the workforce of tomorrow. To make the Industry 4.0 enabled connected enterprise a reality, we first need to start creating a pipeline of skilled problem solvers, builders, makers, and innovators. It is towards this goal that Rockwell Automation will continue to partner with industry and academic institutions in India and across the region," emphasised Bartolomeo.
Designed for end-users, systems integrators, distributors, partners and machine builders, TechEd 2019 India created opportunities for participants to learn from industry experts and hear how their peers are solving manufacturing and production challenges. The sessions focused on data analytics and on the convergence of IT/OT to achieve smart manufacturing by capturing industrial data. The event also provided attendees with the latest innovations in mobility and virtualization, information management and analytics, as well as safety and security.
Rockwell Automation TechEd is one of the most renowned technology educational events in the manufacturing arena, boasting of industry's only multi-day format. It focuses on the latest technologies and cutting-edge solutions offered by Rockwell Automation & Its PartnerNetwork(tm). #RATechEd help customers embark on their journey towards smart manufacturing through digital transformation and achieve enhanced productivity, competitiveness, and sustainability.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

