ROC's Piyush Singh Chauhan says confidence is necessary before success

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Ideas always win age has nothing to do because hard work is the harbinger of success. These are a few phrases that represent the smart young man Piyush Singh Chauhan who used his valuable insights gained while pursuing his engineering to a business idea.

He is one of the youngest entrepreneurs and so far also one of the most successful ones. The idea dawned upon him while studying in college that people had nowhere to go after night had they come up with a sudden requirement of goods and commodities.

He started his entrepreneurial journey after completing his engineering from a prestigious organization and gave birth to a very successful and mesmerizing start-up. He is the founder & CEO of Round O'Clock Retail Pvt Ltd, which is India's first 24/7 shopping mall. The chain in just two years into existence is valued at 100cr with a vision to set up a chain of such stores pan India.

The company works with the motto of "Serve Every Second" Round O'Clock Retail Pvt Ltd is a company that is driven by the best of technology & innovation that benefits not only the retail market but also the customers directly. It amounts to more than 42,000 valued customers with two stores in the capital of Uttar Pradesh itself. Their vertical - retail aims to offer valuable & high-quality products directly to consumers & their vertical -Cash 'N' Carry is aimed for serving the retailers, wholesalers & distributors. The company provides other verticals too like delivery, packaging & e-store.

This young man of 27 years hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh is endured in working meticulously for the welfare of people, the general public and society. Piyush has been active enough for working towards the welfare of children & their education as well. Being the Vice-Chairman of SR Group of Institutions (currently with 15,000 plus students), he has provided free education to 87 meritorious school students who couldn't support their education financially. He also went ahead to help economically-weak 37 engineering students from their respective branches.

He believes that through innovative ideas and efforts anyone could start a business by focusing energy and efforts on something positive. For him, a business is a business, no matter the age of the person.

Anandiben Patel, Governor of Uttar Pradesh even felicitated Piyush Singh Chauhan on February, 20 2020, who is the Board member in IPSUM Medicare & the Chief Advisor in VAGA Superspeciality Hospital for rendering his services in diagnostics & hospitals.

Going beyond barriers and being brave at heart in n the wake of Covid-19 he deliberately took initiatives and collaborated with Food Safety & Drugs Administration of the Govt. of Uttar Pradesh in supplying essential commodities and minimize the panic to a bare minimum. He motivated his entire team as corona warriors to serve the society and people holed up in their homes by supplying essential commodities to every nook and corner of the city. He also collaborated with administration of State Govt by providing transport to shift the migrated workers.

The germs of Social Worker and Socialist flowing in his veins made him as a supportive Frontline worker in this Covid crisis. Piyush Singh Chauhan also provided backend support by facilitating premise for quarantine and rehabilitation centre.

A man of many talents, Piyush, who not only is a rising entrepreneur but a great sports enthusiast being awarded at state long jump & in 2008,. He is a crazy cricket addict even today. He believes in putting all the efforts with full determination so that it can bring about drastic changes & has learnt the same from his father, Shri Pawan Singh Chauhan who himself is a renowned personality & a mentor to youth in Lucknow.

Since business flows in his blood; Piyush has successfully built & expanded the business set by his father & now has proved his mettle in the retail industry as well. At a very young age, Piyush who has already achieved so much is still exploring more ways & different ideas to work in other sectors also where he fulfills his motto to "to serve everyone, to serve every second".

Having an idea that could change the world is what India's young generation is all about, defining the nation and showing to the world what we are capable of! Never back down, that's the motto, that's the life to be with 'THE BRAND CALLED YOU'.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

