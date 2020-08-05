Rohit Rajput - A bodybuilder with the best genetics in the country

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Aug 5 (ANI/News Wire India): Rohit Rajput has been gifted with the best of genetics which is proving helpful for him to represent India in the Olympia.

But this does not mean he did not work hard for what he has achieved. Rohit started getting trained in an early age when he was in school. He soon started seeing the results of exercising on his body.

His muscles started to develop and seeing the results he got more motivation. So even though his parents could not afford the gym expenses, they managed it for some time.

Rohit was born in Delhi and belongs to Haryana and soon they all shifted to Delhi, where he got good exposure and more trained instructors in the gym which he joined.

But he was not able to pay for his gym fees and so with the help of three-four friends and bought supplements and started selling it to pay for his gym expenses. In a span of two years, he won the YMCA contest and became the star of his gym.

With this, he started getting various ad offers with various brands of supplements and became the brand ambassador of many international and Indian supplement brands. He kept on participating in various competitions and won all possible titles in India.

Rohit's genes are such that even with less training his muscles develop well. If some other bodybuilder takes one year to develop a particular muscle, Rohit's body does it in six months.

This along with his hard work and dedication made him win renowned titles of the world including the Sheru Classic. During that time, Rohit was Asia's first and World's second winner of the Sheru Classic Men's Physique title.

During the peak of his career, Rohit got a back injury and was advised not to train any further, but he refused to let go of his passion and still continued to regularly go to the gym, but reduced the intensity of his workouts. And after a year of the injury, Rohit decided to take part in the Amatuer Olympia.

"I am very grateful for the genetics that I have, which has really helped me reach where I am today. But this does not mean that I did not face difficulties. While at the peak of my career, I was advised to stop bodybuilding, but I did not give up. This is why I am now going to live my dream of representing India in the Olympia. I want to bring the title home for my country," said Rohit.

Rohit Rajput will be representing India in Olympia and the country has great hopes on him.

