Roomsoom makes finding a happy home easy, affordable for professionals and students

Roomsoom expands the domain of co-living for working professionals and students in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities.

Having made a strong footprint in Delhi-NCR and to meet the growing demand of Paying Guest (PG) and rented space in big cities, a leading player in the home rental industry, Roomsoom is all set to expand its operations in Bengaluru, Indore, Kota, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai and Ahmedabad among others.

The startup in co-living space has 3000 beds till now and having the plans to go in potential cities and work on doubling the capacity every few months.

The demand for co-living in India is growing rapidly. The high growth rate can be gauged with the fact only the Student-Housing industry is estimated to be a USD 13 billion market in India and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17 per cent in the next five years.

"Roomsoom has been introducing innovative models in its supply, operation, marketing, branding, and communication of the business and also developing Tech platforms to realize our future goals," said Nitin Agrawal, Founder, and CEO, Roomsoom.

The huge demand for PGs and rental spaces in cities such as Noida, Delhi, Gurgaon, Bangalore, Pune, Indore, Kota, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Roomsoom plans to expand its operations and services to all these cities.

Roomsoom has currently been operating in different cities in India. They are Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Indore, Bengaluru, and Pune. It is operating with over 3,000 beds on its platform with an average occupancy of 80 percent. Till now, Roomsoom has served around over 15,000 customers who have had a great experience living in the Roomsoom properties and enjoying its services.

"People are living a good and comfortable life and we have helped them to focus better on their career and other life goals. People have felt happy and satisfied with the services of Roomsoom and they always look forward to it," added Agrawal.

The company provides residential buildings, flats, apartments, BHK, furnished rooms, private hostel, etc to the millennials. The company offers amenities such as furnished rooms, Wi-Fi, security, hassle-free entry and exit, and online payments option and all of these at a very reasonable cost. Affordability has been the main differentiator in the growth of the company.

Agrawal further said, "Roomsoom is in talks with the investors in the space to raise funding to augment its expansion plans."

"Expanding to the major metropolitan cities of India and acquiring so many customers in such a short time is a big achievement for Roomsoom. It is not an easy task due to a high grade of competition in the industry," said Garima Agrawal co-founder, Roomsoom.

"Roomsoom works with property owners in different business models to optimize returns from the asset," she added.

One can easily shortlist any property according to your preferences in the comfort of sitting at your homes. With this, Roomsoom is growing digitally and aiming to rise high in the new Digital India. Roomsoom assures to provide their customers with comfortable living spaces at budget-friendly prices.

"Has saved INR 3.0 Crores in the brokerage fees and it has become a road blocker for all the brokers who used to charge unreasonable amounts from home-seekers. It has contributed significantly to improve the student housing industry and bring a positive change in it," said Nitin Agrawal.

In mind the motive of bringing a positive change in the home rental industry, Roomsoom is walking ahead strongly and looks forward to helping more people to find their Happy Home.

