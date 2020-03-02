Roop Chand Betala: Alliances Galore's invincible chairperson

New Delhi [India], Mar 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Roop Chand Betala, Chairperson of the board at Alliances Galore is also the founder and director at Volive Capital Management, an advisory firm with proprietary investment in growth companies which have a global presence.

Betala with his experience spanning over 35 years in the broking, capital raise, and investment and in guiding companies looking to have a global presence with their strategy building, is currently a partner at Oak Lane Partner LLC, which manages distress company portfolio in USA.

He holds a Master's Degree in Financial Management from Algappa University and Private Equity and Venture Capital from Harvard and LBS.

Subsequently gaining excellent experience in Stock Broking and Derivatives Strategy Management. He has authored a book titled "Business As Usual" which is a short note on Depository and Co-authored a book titled "OPTION: Pricing, Hedging and Trading"

A keen sports enthusiast, who has participated in more than 168 half marathon in five continents and 53 countries and 125 plus cities, has been awarded as the most consistent runner for running 27 Half Marathon in last 6 years.

Roop Chand Betala is the key pillar in building the horizon for a global platform for Alliances Galore in terms of developing strategy and managing in execution and taking the organisation to form a presence in the global market. A valued mentor for the board and the entire Alliances Galore team.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)