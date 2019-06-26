Rostec Logo
Rostec Logo

Rostec exhibits over 1000 pieces of military equipment at ARMY-2019

ANI | Updated: Jun 26, 2019 16:16 IST

Moscow [Russia] June 26(ANI/BusinessWire India): Rostec State Corporation presents over 1000 pieces of weapons, military and special equipment at the ARMY-2019 forum, which has opened in Kubinka, near Moscow.
These include tanks, IFVs, helicopters, UAVs, artillery systems and ammunition, advanced firearms, communications equipment, EW systems and many more.
Rostec's products are presented to the visitors at the pavilions of the Patriot congress and exhibition center and the open-air exhibition stands. Representatives of the State Corporation and its holding companies will hold negotiations with potential partners and take an active part in the activities of the business program. Signing of contracts for supply of military equipment is planned at the Forum.
"This year we have invited delegations from over 100 countries to take part in ARMY-2019, official meetings will be held with 70 of them on the sidelines of the Forum. I would like to point out, that the level of representation of partner countries is quite high this year: over 30 of them are headed by defense ministers, their deputies and chiefs of the general staff. We will present them over 1000 pieces of advanced weapons, armour, helicopter, artillery and other technology. We will also demonstrate modern ammunition, domestic firearms, communication, electronic warfare and intelligence systems", said the CEO of Rostec Sergey Chemezov.
"Russia confidently continues to occupy second place in the world by the volume of arms exports. In 2018, Rosoboron export's deliveries amounted to $13.7 billion and export portfolio exceeded $50 billion, which are a new record for us. In many ways, these numbers are achieved via active marketing through such platforms as the Army Forum", he added.
All key holding companies of the corporation, such as High Precision Systems, UralVagonZavod, Tecmash, TsNIITochMash, Russian Helicopters, United Engine Corporation, KRET, Ruselectronics, Shvabe and Avtomatika, are present at the Forum.
Among the new products presented at the Rostec's exhibition are the unmanned 57 mm autocannon module AU-220M for land and naval platforms, POST-ZM signals intelligence station, Sosna missile system on the tracked BMP-3 chassis, Typhoon-K armored vehicle with Kornet-EM ATGM, military robot system Paladin, new 125 mm tank ammunition, Korsar UAV and new firearms, including several modifications of the Udav pistol.
The International Military-Technical Forum ARMY-2019 is held on June 25-30 at the Patriot congress and exhibition center of the Russian armed forces located in Kubinka, near Moscow. This year, around 1500 companies and over 1 million people will participate in the Forum.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 18:36 IST

Opensignal analyzes the impact of cyclone Fani on mobile networks

London [UK] June 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Opensignal, a mobile analytics company, published a recent insight that analyzed smartphone users' experience before cyclone Fani and in its aftermath, showing that reliable communications play a vital role in ensuring an efficient response.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 18:31 IST

Oakridge students take part in MIT STEAM festival in Warsaw

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] June 26(ANI/NewsVoir): Students from Oakridge International School recently attended the exciting and unique MIT STEAM Festival in Warsaw.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 18:28 IST

Roots Ventures brings Vijay Shekhar Sharma as the anchor investor

New Delhi [India] June 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Roots Ventures announced bringing in Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the Founder of Paytm as an anchor investor in its maiden fund. The fund is raising Rs 200 crore with a green shoe option of Rs 100 crore to invest in opportunities arising out of increasing per capita

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 18:14 IST

DHFL deal with Prudential to be completed shortly

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26 (ANI): Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) said on Wednesday that divestment of the company's entire shareholding in DHFL Pramerica Asset Managers Pvt Ltd (DPAMPL) and DHFL Pramerica Trustees Pvt Ltd (DPTPL) to Prudential is expected to be completed s

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 17:55 IST

Vatika Business Centre envisions strong expansion in coming 5...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] June 26(ANI/NewsVoir): Serviced offices providing flexible workspaces are set to become a part of the mainstream office space industry.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 17:37 IST

New e-commerce draft policy accommodates views of all stakeholders: Goyal

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): India has prepared a draft of national e-commerce policy which takes into account interests of all stakeholders like investors, manufacturers, MSMEs, traders, retailers, startups and consumers, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 16:53 IST

Netmeds.com celebrates 4th anniversary with exciting offers for...

New Delhi [India] June 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Netmeds.com, 'India ki Pharmacy', is celebrating four successful years of providing affordable and quality healthcare solutions to its patrons with exciting offers and deals, exclusively between June 26 and 29.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 16:44 IST

Stocks close higher; metal stocks outperform

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices continued to trend higher on Wednesday as across the board buying was seen in major sectoral indices.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 16:16 IST

Kronos spotlights the 'Future of Work' at KronosLIVE India 2019

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kronos Incorporated announced that its annual KronosLIVE mini-tour kicked off today in Mumbai and will continue in Bengaluru on 4th July. KronosLIVE brings together industry experts, customers, partners, and technology enthusiasts, thought leaders,

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 16:00 IST

PMKSY expected to leverage investment of Rs 31,400 crore: Minister

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY) is expected to leverage investment of Rs 31,400 crore to generate 334 lakh tonnes of agro-produce worth Rs 1.04 lakh crore, Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Rameswar Teli said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 15:59 IST

CropLife India reaches out to dealers in fight against...

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India] June 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): CropLife India, an association of 18 R and D drove member companies, today, organized a workshop for Pesticide Dealers at Vadodara. The workshop was organized with the help of Kruti Charitable Trust, implementing NGO partner of CropLife India at Agric

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 15:34 IST

Avail PMAY benefits clubbed with cost-effective loan from Bajaj...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 26(ANI/BusinessWire India): A home is a valuable asset for most Indian citizens and is perhaps the biggest expense a person undertakes in his/her lifetime. However, owing to rising property costs, investing in a home is a distant goal for many.

Read More
iocl