Plantronics True Wireless earbuds BackBeat PRO 5100
Plantronics True Wireless earbuds BackBeat PRO 5100

RP tech India brings Plantronics True Wireless earbuds BackBeat PRO 5100 to the market

ANI | Updated: Nov 19, 2019 13:22 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): RP tech India, sole value-added distributor of Plantronics ("Poly" - formerly Plantronics and Polycom) in the country, has announced the availability of Plantronics BackBeat PRO 5100.
True wireless earbuds for music and calls, BackBeat PRO 5100 offers true wireless freedom to a connected life.

The latest addition to Plantronics' BackBeat family, BackBeat PRO 5100 offers premium call clarity with four noise-canceling mics and WindSmart technology. A lightweight and tiny form factor allow users comfortable all-day wear.
BackBeat PRO 5100 battery supports up to six and a half hours of listening and four hours of talk time. A sleek pocket-sized charging case offers up to an extra 13 hours of listening time.

With BackBeat PRO 5100 users can seamlessly play/pause, skip tracks, answer/end calls, adjust volume and activate their smartphone's virtual assistant from on-ear controls. It also offers customization with My Tap through the BackBeat app.
Users can personalize their headphones, choose preferred voice prompt language and easily install firmware updates, all from the BackBeat app. The BackBeat PRO 5100 comes in three different ear tip sizes to ensure a perfect fit for each ear.
"BackBeat PRO 5100 wireless earbuds truly address the unique needs of end-users with different work requirements. A perfect wearable for on the go job, sports and even workout, BackBeat PRO 5100 offers comfort and noise-free listening experience throughout the day," said Rajesh Goenka, Director, Sales & Marketing.
"The award-winning BackBeat family of wireless solutions have a huge fan base in India and we as the exclusive distributor of Plantronics ensure seamless availability of its new edition across the country," he added.
"We have planned various social media campaigns and promotional activities to create buzz about BackBeat PRO 5100 in the market. We are also running various channel schemes to promote the brand," said Goenka.

At a price point of INR 13990, BackBeat PRO 5100 comes in a black variant and is now available through RP tech India's authorized distribution network pan India. So, unleash your music and calls with BackBeat PRO 5100, designed to deliver a freeing listening experience.
Key Features

* Unleash your music and calls with a truly wireless design
* Premium call clarity with four noise-canceling mics and WindSmart technology
* Powerful 5.8 mm drivers and a snug, noise-isolating design for immersive audio
* Lightweight, tiny form factor for long-lasting comfort
* Smart sensors route calls to whichever earbud you pick up
* Up to 6.5 hours of listening and 4 hours of talk time
* Sleek, pocket-size charging case offers up to 13 extra hours of listen time
* 10-minute quick-charge provides one hour of power
* Sweat-resistant and IP54-rated water-resistant
* On-ear controls play/pause tracks and much more
* Customize My Tap on-ear controls through the BackBeat app
* Find the perfect fit for each ear with three eartip sizes
* Reliable true wireless connection
* Bluetooth 5.0 with up to 33 ft/10 m of wireless range
This article is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ BusinessWire India)

