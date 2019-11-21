RSDC Awards 2018
RSDC Awards 2018

RSDC Annual Awards celebrate skilling excellence in the capital

ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 11:36 IST

New Delhi (India), Nov 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Rubber Skill Development Council (RSDC) is organizing its Annual Awards 2019 to felicitate the best performers in the rubber skilling ecosystem.
The celebrated RSDC awards have drawn wide interest from the Rubber value chain over the years. RSDC's annual awards 2019, fourth in the series, will be conferred in New Delhi on 21st Nov 2019.
Sunita Sanghi, IES, Senior Adviser, Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship is the Chief Guest on the occasion. Anshuman Singhania, Vice Chairman Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA), V T Chandhrasekharan, President All India Rubber Industries Association (AIRIA) and Prof Sanjay Srivastava, Vice-Chancellor Manav Rachna University have confirmed their presence as Guests of Honour.
"The award ceremony is planned to bring Industry partners, training partners, assessment agencies and other stakeholders together on one platform to showcase the impact of skilling and up-skilling that has been transforming lives of thousands of individuals," said Meghna Mishra, CEO RSDC.
Ever since the first awards ceremony in 2016, RSDC awards have gained in stature and have come to be recognized as the highest benchmark when it comes to recognition of skilling in the country.
RSDC awards ceremony not only recognizes the contribution made and excellence achieved towards the cause of skill development but also doubles up as a Summit for all the stakeholders to meet and interact.
Rubber & Tyre industries, natural rubber, training partners, assessment agencies and academia all are there on one platform.
One of the most interesting elements of RSDC awards ceremony has been showcasing through films the desired impact of skilling and up-skilling that has helped many organizations and transformed the lives of individuals in a positive way.
"Rubber sector is an employment intensive sector and therefore requirement of skilled manpower is of utmost importance. It is only with the help of industry partners, training partners and Assessment agencies that this herculean task of creating a pool of skilled workforce, is possible," said Meghna
"To acknowledge their efforts the nominations are judged by an independent panel of experts, who are industry leaders. Broadly, the categories of awards are - Best Training Partner, Best Trainer, Best Trainees, Best Assessment Agency and Best Assessor," she added.
Eminent organizations have come forward in support of the award ceremony as partners especially CEAT Tyres. Other partners include Assess People, Mettl, Mercer, Focal Skill, SACSS and Reep Educational Institutions.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

iocl