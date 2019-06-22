RSDC training at Army workshop
RSDC training at Army workshop

RSDC collaborates with Army Base Workshop for Saamarth

ANI | Updated: Jun 22, 2019 07:44 IST

New Delhi [India] June 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Rubber Skill Development Council (RSDC) has collaborated with the Army Base Workshop, Pune to re-skill their personnel in rubber. A letter of intent in this regard has been shared by Army Manufacturing Group with RSDC. The skilling drive was jointly inaugurated by Col KT Kuriakose, DGM (Manufacturing Group) and Vinod Simon, Chairman RSDC at Pune.
Present on the occasion were Col Anil Verghese, GM Manufacturing Group, Suchita Roy, Regional Coordinator - West, RSDC, Dr Rupesh Rohan, Assistant Director, IRMRA and Shyam Kumar, Foreman, ABW.
RSDC is sector skill council engaged in skilling, up-skilling and re-skilling in rubber in the country. RSDC has signed up with several Universities, State Skill Missions and Government agencies for widening the usage of skilling in rubber, one of the fastest growing sectors in the country. This is the first time RSDC has joined hands with the Indian Army.
"We are privileged to be of assistance to Armed Forces in our own modest way. Armed Forces have been rendering yeoman services to the nation. Nothing could be more satisfying than helping Indian Army increase its competitiveness by up-skilling their personnel in Rubber technology," said Vinod Simon.
Army personnel at Army Base Workshop Khadki (Pune) will be trained by RSDC in the job role of Junior Rubber Technician. The training will be provided under the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) scheme of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna (PMKVY). The RPL training of Army personnel will be a part of the Saamarth project launched by RSDC for re-skilling/up-skilling of a million people in the rubber sector. In the first phase of these training, more than 40 personnel will participate.
The rubber industry has been serving the nation by supplying quality rubber products, often customized, to the special needs of the Defence sector. Over 4500 rubber SMEs spread across the country are manufacturing over 35000 different products which find usage in vital sectors including Defence.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

