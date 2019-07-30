Ruhan Rajput honored with Entrepreneur of the Year Award, 2019
Ruhan Rajput honoured with 'Entrepreneur of the Year Award, 2019' for excellence in service sector

ANI | Updated: Jul 30, 2019 18:21 IST

New Delhi [India] July 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ruhan Rajput, a renowned entrepreneur, co-founder and Director of Einfolge Technologies Pvt Ltd was awarded with the prestigious Entrepreneur Award 2019 at JW Marriot Hotel, New Delhi.
He won award on 18 July in the category of 'Entrepreneur of the Year in Service Business - BPO/KPO'.
Ruhan was acknowledged for his contributions and achievements in the business industry. His company, namely, Einfolge Technologies Pvt Ltd is one of the leading players in knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) industry. The company operates to provide comprehensive research, analysis and expert solutions to its clients.
Entrepreneur India, America's number one business magazine along with Franchise India hosted the event from 17th July to 18th July. The inspiration behind the event is to bring leading entrepreneurs, start-ups, sme, investors, global luminaries; Indian government officials etc under one roof and acknowledge them for their milestones. Other eminent personalities and dignitaries from various fields like business, entertainment, science and technology, trade and retailers, etc were present at the event.
"Being recognized by the jury at such a platform is a great opportunity for me and my company. It is been a long journey since where I have started, and this would not have been possible without the efforts and hard work of my teammates and colleagues. They are the real heroes who work day and night to make this company great and achieve new heights. I would like to dedicate this award to all the entrepreneurs out there who have the vision to make this country grow", said Ruhan Rajput.
Besides business, Ruhan Rajput also excels as an actor and model in Bollywood. He made a debut in the film industry with Pravat Rout's film, 'Prarabdh', followed by three music albums: 'Mohabataiyan', 'Khidaki ka Parda' and 'Saiyan Re'.
Recently, he was starred in 'Dil Mera' produced by Zee Music Company and is currently working on music album with Arman Malik.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

