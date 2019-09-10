RummyBaazi
RummyBaazi announces double guarantees, paving way for a thrilling September

ANI | Updated: Sep 10, 2019 14:13 IST

New Delhi [India] September 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): RummyBaazi, the recently launched vertical of gaming giant Baazi Games, has announced new privileges for its patrons, offering them an incredible and exciting gaming experience during the month of September.
After receiving a phenomenal response from rummy enthusiasts, the platform has now doubled the guarantees, encouraging more potential players to engage with it.
As a part of its strategy to connect instantaneously with the audience, RummyBaazi has doubled the prize pool of all its free entry tournaments, which means the earlier guarantees of Rs 1000 and Rs 5000 have been increased to Rs 2000 and Rs 10000 respectively.
Adding to these prodigious offerings, cash tournaments will now offer an increased amount of prize money with the same buy-ins.
"We have received tremendous support from people in a short span of time. Adhering to this, we are highly motivated to provide an unbeatable experience to gamers and everyone who wants to indulge in the popular game of rummy. Doubling the rewards is our gesture of appreciation towards lovers of the game. We are giving away rewards worth Rs 15 lakh in the month of September. This move will allow us to connect better and strengthen our relationship with a larger set of players", said Sunit Warriach, GM - RummyBaazi.
RummyBaazi, the brand that offers a radically innovative and player-centric bonus and reward system, will also be hosting two Depositor's Freeroll tournaments worth Rs 2 lakh & Rs 5 lakh towards the end of September.
To make the most of their skill and knowledge of the game, RummyBaazi is additionally offering instant deposit bonus codes to players so they can maximize their earnings.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

