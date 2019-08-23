Rupee at 72 per dollar hits lowest level since December

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): The Indian rupee opened lower by 10 paise at 71.91 per US dollar on Friday as compared to its previous close of 71.81 against the greenback.

At 9:20 am, the rupee traded at 72.04 per dollar, its weakest level since December 14 last year.

A day earlier, the Indian currency fell by 26 paise due to weak equities and sustained foreign fund outflows.

Mounting concerns over falling economic growth besides continuing turmoil in the banking and financial sectors too weighed on the sentiment.

Amid worsening of US-China trade tensions, the Chinese yuan and almost all other Asian currencies traded weaker against the dollar. (ANI)

