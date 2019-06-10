Rus Education
Rus Education

Russian education fair 2019: a golden opportunity for medical students

ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2019 19:08 IST

New Delhi [India] June 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The new crop of students for 2019 is ready to enter the medical profession. With NEET 2019 results, a large number of students are looking for options medical institutes in India and abroad.
As a golden opportunity for the students seeking medical education in Russia, Annual Russian Education Fair 2019 (June edition) was organized today at the Russian Embassy in New Delhi.
The education fair is organized by Rus Education (a pioneer in the field of medical admission guidance from past 25 years) in collaboration with Russian Center for Science and Culture (RCSC), Cultural Department of the Russian Federation in India, in various cities across the Nation.
"We are privileged to host this June Edition of Russian Education Fair 2019 in collaboration with the Russian Center for Science & Culture (RCSC)", said Fyodor Rozovsky, Director RCSC.
He also talked about how Russia is the best destination for aspiring medical students.
While interacting with students and their parents Chief Guest Admiral R K Dhowan, former Chief of Naval Staff took queries of anxious parents who wanted to know about the weather, culture and support from Ministry of External Affairs.
Admiral RK Dhowan assured parents about the safety of their ward and how the Ministry of External Affairs offers support to Indian students in a foreign land.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

