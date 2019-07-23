S. Bagchi Classes, premier platform for aspirants of IIT, WBJEE and medical exams

S. Bagchi Classes
ANI | Updated: Jul 23, 2019 14:21 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] July 23(ANI/BusinessWire India): S. Bagchi Classes was established in Kolkata by a distinguished Chemistry teacher Shibapratim Bagchi.
"It is a premier platform rather than Classroom for the aspirants of IIT-JEE, IIT-MAINS, WBJEE and Medical Examinations along with the Class-XII Boards", said Ankita, one of the aspirants.
The institute has taken the initiative to motivate the students in a way that they start chasing their passion rather than success.
Shibapratim Bagchi believes that, education values the amount and the quality of knowledge that individuals receive. Because, the basic understanding of a subject deals with acquisition of basic information upon which the future complex learning depends. This is where the S. Bagchi Classes put the efforts by providing periodical exams and study materials for revision, after completion of each chapter or topic. But the job does not end here; they also hold regular doubt clearing sessions so that both weak and strong students are benefited.
As a result, year after year from S. Bagchi Classes almost 90 per cent students get ranked within 50000 and 5000 in national and state level competitions respectively. Among them some are state toppers who secured rank within first 10 in state level exams and within 500 in national level exams.
In addition, every year students are securing their positions in KVPY, OLYMPIAD etc +2 level exams. One or two students of West Bengal, who got the opportunity to study in AIIMS Delhi, are mostly from S. Bagchi Classes.
"The things work out for those who select the right pathway at the right time", said Shibapratim Bagchi.
To fulfil all their goals, they continue working harder to improve everything they do for you, as your success is their top most priority.
"Work hard in silence, let your success be your noise", he added.
