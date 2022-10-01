S Bharathan takes over as Director-Refineries of HPCL

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): S Bharathan on Saturday took over as Director-Refineries of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), a Maharatna Company.



Prior to taking over as Director - Refineries, Bharathan was serving as Executive Director - Refineries Coordination with Additional Charge of Research and Development (R&D).

Bharathan has wide exposure to the Refinery Operations of the Company and has worked in the Operations and Technical Departments of Mumbai and Visakh Refinery for over 25 years.

He has also worked in the Corporate Office on Margin Management and Refinery Project Process for over four years. Further, he is also leading HPCL's Green R&D Centre (HPGRDC) in Bengaluru for the last three years. Under him, HPGRDC has reached the filing of about 380 patents. (ANI)

