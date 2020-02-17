'Sacred Love', award-winning photographer Niraj Gera's mesmerising love story of visually impaired couple

New Delhi [India], Feb 17 (ANI): Delhi-based international award-winning photographer Niraj Gera, who is known for his photo series, did a powerful photo series this Valentine's Day, called 'Sacred Love' comprising 13 images depicting the mesmerising love story of a 21-year old visually impaired couple, Deepak and Aarti.

As a believer in the power of a visual medium, Niraj Gera decided to create a series of images that the viewers could connect to.

This story will surely brighten up your day! One bright day in Delhi, internationally acclaimed photographer, Niraj Gera, noticed an adorable visually impaired couple Deepak and Aarti, walking towards Rajiv Chowk Metro Station.

Their unusual love and bonding fascinated Gera. He couldn't resist his eagerness to strike a friendly conversation with the love birds. As they were sharing their fascinating love story, Niraj was getting inspired to do a photo story on them, depicting their sacred love, which was beyond looks and appearance.

Aarti did not realise when cupid struck them and brought unimaginable happiness and brightness in their world. Born with visual impairment, the couple started dreaming of a bright and colourful life together and forgot about their limitations.

Deepak, who is crazy about Aarti's nature and voice, is currently pursuing his education from Kurukshetra University, Haryana. Whereas Aarti, who loves Deepak's voice and communication skills, is a student of Miranda House, University of Delhi.

Niraj Gera fondly shares, "Sacred Love" is a mesmerising love story of a 21-year-old visually impaired couple, Deepak and Aarti. Technology and mobile applications which have made mobile phones convenient for visually challenged people played a vital role in their love story.

"Their amazing love, will definitely encourage millions of couples to quit the general frame of mind, of being judgemental about looks & physical appearances, and they would start appreciating inner beauty of a person, instead of temporary outer beauty," added Niraj Gera.

"Even if we are not able to see this series ourselves but the love of people will surely make us overjoyed," said Aarti.

Niraj Gera is a Delhi based multi-talented, spiritually driven, internationally acclaimed award-winning photographer. He is a social reformer, certified life coach, an art of living faculty and last but not the least a motivational speaker and also a zealous traveller.

He is the founder Chairman of the NGO "Humanify Foundation". He aspires to work towards making this world a happy place by spreading the message of love, positivity, happiness, and wisdom in all possible ways. He is inspired by his "Guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar ji".

