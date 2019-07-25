Bajaj Finserv
Bajaj Finserv

Safeguard your health this rainy season with a Monsoon Insurance from Bajaj Finserv

ANI | Updated: Jul 25, 2019 15:36 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The monsoon season usually records an increase in the number of injuries due to rain-related accidents. Additionally, several regions in the country also witness an outbreak of vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria.
While it is necessary to take adequate precautions to prevent diseases and mishaps during the rainy season, it is also recommended to opt for a monsoon insurance policy to tackle any treatment costs in case you suffer an illness or accident.
The Monsoon Insurance offered by Bajaj Finserv is an affordable solution to achieve financial security against health risks and bodily injuries during this season. Take a look at some of the features of this Pocket Insurance policy:
Affordable Insurance -
With the Monsoon Insurance from Bajaj Finserv, you can avail coverage up to Rs 50,000 at a nominal cost of Rs 649. The policy not only covers the treatment cost of vector-borne diseases but also provides coverage in case you meet with an accident and need medical attention.
Coverage for diagnostic tests and medication -
Accurate diagnosis of vector-borne disease is important to receive the right treatment at the right time. Monsoon Insurance helps you pay for the cost of diagnostic tests done before, during, and after hospitalisation. It also covers the medication costs for dengue, malaria, or any injuries due to accidents.
Coverage for hospitalisation expenses, room rent, and doctor's fees -
In many cases, hospitalisation becomes necessary to get the required medical care. Monsoon Insurance minimises the financial burden of hospitalisation and lets you avail quality treatment without any compromise. This includes hospital room rent up to Rs 1,000 per day for a normal room and up to Rs 2,000 per day for ICU room. The insurance policy also provides coverage to pay for your doctor's fees during, before, and after hospitalisation.
Right from diagnosis to recovery, the Monsoon Insurance offers comprehensive coverage to support you financially during each stage of treatment. The policy can be easily purchased online by logging on to the official website of Bajaj Finserv. All you have to do is fill up the online application form and make the premium payment using your preferred mode of payment. The whole process takes just a few minutes. The claim process is also simple and can be availed easily by sending an email or making a call on the toll-free number mentioned in the policy document.
You can also check out other Pocket Insurance products offered by Bajaj Finserv that are designed to cater to the specific needs of customers. These policies offer coverage against risks and hazards that are generally ignored by traditional insurance providers, like Dengue Cover, Water-Borne Diseases Cover, Eyewear Insurance, Wallet Care and many more. The premium amount for these policies start as low as Rs 79 and therefore, these policies are very pocket-friendly.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 15:44 IST

