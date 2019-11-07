Sahyadri Industries Ltd's EcoPro (Fibre Cement Board) gets Green Product Certification

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 07(ANI/BusinessWire India): EcoPro (Fibre Cement Board)' manufactured by Sahyadri Industries Ltd (Pune) was awarded the 'GreenPro Ecolabel- Green Product Certification by CII-Godrej GBC (Confederation of Indian Industries - Sohrabji Godrej Green Business Centre).

The certificate was awarded at the Green Building Congress held at Hyderabad recently.

V T Rabindranath - Sr President Sales and Marketing Sahyadri Industries received the award on behalf the company of whose product EcoPro (Fibre Cement Board) -an extraordinary innovation which is wood-free, light-weight and asbestos-free alternative to conventional materials and asbestos products.

R ChuttreePhurat, Project Manager, Green Label, Thailand Environment Institute, Kate Harris, CEO, Good Environmental Choice Australia (GECA), R Sobha, IFS, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Telangana State, Parasu Raman R, Chairman, Green Products and Services Council, V T Rabindranath, Sr President, Sahyadri Industries Ltd, C Shekar Reddy, Chairman, IGBC Hyderabad Chapter, K S Venkatagiri, Executive Director, CII-Godrej GBC were also present on the occasion.

"It's a moment of pride for EcoPro brand to be GreenPro certified. It's important for stakeholders in industry from contractors to architects to understand the importance of using a Green product like EcoPro. Use of EcoPro for external cladding or facades and in interiors too will effectively help mitigate the current challenges of Heat island effect or SRI index," said Satyen V Patel, MD, Sahyadri Industries.

"Sahyadri Industries Ltd has taken many initiatives for reducing the environmental impact of manufacturing 'EcoPro (Fibre Cement Board)' at every stage of their life cycle. The product has met the requirements of GreenPro Ecolabelling standard and qualifies for GreenPro Ecolabel," he added.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)


