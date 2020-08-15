Sai Life Sciences opens new, state-of-the-art Research & Technology Centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 15 (ANI/PRNewswire): Sai Life Sciences, one of India's fastest growing Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs), today announced the inauguration of its new Research and Technology (R&T) Centre in Hyderabad, India.

Sri KT Rama Rao, Hon'ble Minister for Industry & Commerce and IT, Government of Telangana formally inaugurated the facility in the presence of other dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Sri KT Rama Rao said, "I'm very happy that the esteemed leadership of Sai Life sciences has considered Telangana for setting up their new R&D centre. Life Sciences is one of the key focus sectors for the Government of Telangana. Hyderabad serves more than 1000 global innovators in their vision to develop innovative and affordable medicines for the world. I sincerely congratulate the entire team of Sai Life Sciences, not only for the new Research & Technology Centre but, also for their work towards the development and manufacturing of new life saving medicines."

Built with an aspiration to achieve the best global benchmarks in lab infrastructure, the new R&T facility has several unique aspects such as intelligent and ergonomic lab design to enhance safety and productivity, advanced automation for seamless data capture during process development, lean & 5S approach to enhance productivity and collaborative workspaces for engendering innovation.

Making the announcement, Krishna Kanumuri, CEO and Managing Director of Sai Life Sciences said, "Our philosophy behind building this new facility was to go beyond what the norm is in India and to create what our global innovator partners expect in their inhouse capabilities."

He further added, "We are an example of what is possible in Hyderabad's rich life sciences ecosystem. Today, as we build world class R&D capabilities and invest in nurturing talent with deep domain expertise, I can unhesitatingly say, Hyderabad is truly a city where pharma dreams are made."

The new 83,000 sq.ft. (7700 sq.m.) facility houses state-of-the-art research capabilities and advanced technology platforms, augmenting the company's capabilities in providing superior scientific solutions to its pharma and biotech innovator customers globally. It has 24 chemistry labs with 250 fume hoods, analytical labs, fully equipped technology suite, and a dedicated process safety lab.

Sai Life Sciences began a process of organizational transformation in 2019 reinventing itself as a new generation global CDMO. Through this initiative, named Sai Nxt, the company is investing over US$ 150M (> INR 1000 Cr) to expand and upgrade its R&D and manufacturing facilities, induct top-notch global scientific and leadership talent, strengthen automation and data systems, and above all raise the bar for safety, quality and customer focus.

