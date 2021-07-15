Sail with Seven Boats to expand your digital boundaries

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): The age of the pandemic has expedited the necessity for a digital presence in every industry. Reimagining marketing strategies by digital migration has greatly expanded our digital borders whilst personalizing connections with the audience in a sagacious manner.

Debajyoti Banerjee's brainchild Seven Boats Info-System and Seven Boats Academy award-winning India's premier digital marketing agency and a leading digital marketing institute has been greatly successful in assisting individuals, professionals and organizations to navigate the digital world while making sound data-driven decisions.

Seven Boats Academy in their mission to decrease the digital divide has come up with a new Student Welfare Scheme/Pay called 'Khwaab'. This scheme aptly named is unique and will empower the students to achieve their dreams by removing the financial barrier. In this welfare scheme, the students will be charged 50 per cent of the actual fees in the duration of the course.

The rest of the fees is to be paid when they get a placement or a freelance offer within the time frame of 120-180 days after the completion of the course. They can forgo the fees in case of unsuccessful placement within the given time frame.

Seven Boats Academy along with the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry have recently launched Short-Term Certification in Digital Marketing catering to the needs of career aspirants with essential digital skills and industry professionals, business owners with advanced in-depth knowledge of digital marketing strategies to bear a hand to their business. They also offer free courses on Digital Marketing, SEO and Digital Entrepreneurship.

Seven Boats Academy courses have been designed with an all hands-on deck approach with live projects, practical and case study-oriented training giving an opportunity for over 43000 students across 165 countries to fulfil their aspirations.



Debajyoti Banerjee, Founder and CEO of Seven Boats Info-System Pvt. Ltd. is a prominent digital marketer, entrepreneur and educationist with nearly two decades of experience in this field. His firm belief in sharing his learning and experiences with society has helped him in creating an ecosystem for individuals, startups and SMEs to grow with the changing trends and technologies in terms of digital marketing.

As a convergent thinker and an innovator, Debajyoti's efforts for spreading digital awareness while helping reinvent marketing strategies digitally has come to fruition earning him felicitations from over 25 top B Schools, Universities, Management Institutes & Corporate houses in India including IITKGP, IIT Guwahati, IIM Shillong & IIM Rohtak.

He has also won the prestigious award of 'PRCI National Chanakya award for best communication trainer of the year 2019-2020' and many more. As an educator, he has trained over 40,000 students globally and is also a visiting faculty and resource person at various B Schools across the country. His insightfulness and ingenuity have not only kept Seven Boats afloat it has also positively impacted the lives of students and professionals globally.

Seven Boats Info-System Pvt. Ltd. is recognized by the Government of India and the Ministry of Commerce under the #StartupIndia initiative. They have been spreading digital awareness and understanding through their wide range of digital marketing services and training since 2011 having offices in India & Cambodia with a global client base. Recognized by the IIMs, IITs, felicitated by Gargi Memorial Institute of Technology (GMIT), IIM Rohtak and awarded with Indian Leadership Award by IEDRA Seven Boats Info-System is committed to building the digital marketing ecosystem through their training division - Seven Boats Academy.

Seven Boats Academy is partnered up with BCC&I, Karnavati University, Globsyn Finishing School, Calcutta Business School & IIM Shillong for providing digital marketing training with a hands-on approach.

