Sakhiya Skin Clinic launches free skin care treatment facility via Tele Dermatology

Surat (Gujarat) [India] April 8 (ANI/NewsWire Gujarat): The Covid'19 pandemic has affected the entire world. Even India has been fighting in these tough situations as we have seen a historic lockdown nationwide.

Most of the skin clinics are closes due to lockdown and patients with skin disease have no option for treatment. One of the leading skin clinic brand of the country, Sakhiya Skin Clinic along with PJ Sakhiya charitable trust have launched free Tele Demratology services for skin disease treatments via video conference.

Dr Jagdish Sakhiya and his team has been doing video consultation with patients and the service has got a positive response from people.

"We have been successfully treating huge number of people having skin diseases every month. As now patients can't come to us, we created a facility where patients can reach out to us and avail free consultation. There are nearly 1 lakh new skin disease patients only in South Gujarat every month who won't have any place to consult in current scenario. Anyone who is suffering from any skin disease can contact us and avail treatment free of cost", said Dr Jagdish Sakhiya.

Toll free number for free consulting- 1800120070000

