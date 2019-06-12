State of the Connected Customer Infographic 2019
State of the Connected Customer Infographic 2019

Salesforce research: state of connected customer redefines customer experiences

ANI | Updated: Jun 12, 2019 19:38 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, released the third edition of its State of the Connected Customer report capturing insights from over 8,000 consumers and business buyers worldwide.
The global report reveals the changing customer">customer expectations, influence of technologies in transforming standards for engagement, role of trust in customer">customer relationships and the rising importance of corporate values in buying decisions.
Customer's standards for modern engagement are tailored and contextualized across multiple touch points. In India, 92 per cent of customer">customers expect companies to use new technologies to create better experiences for customer">customer engagement. Expectations for timeliness start when customer">customers are just browsing, with more than half expecting to find whatever they need- be it pricing, inventory, or something else -in three clicks or less and 89 per cent of customer">customers in India, expect companies to interact with them in real time.
In the fourth Industrial Revolution, technology and ethics are intertwined. Today, customer">customers expect companies to not only operate ethically and with their communities' interests at heart, but to operate in a way that advances causes such as equal rights, philanthropy and sustainability. And as customer">customers get more empowered and gain awareness, a company's corporate values become vital in influencing buying decisions. 69 per cent of Indian customer">customers will not buy from a company that doesn't value equality.
Innovation is accelerating across industries thanks to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT). With consumers and business buyers often willing to pay a premium for differentiated, first-to-market products and services that enhance their experiences, the pressure is on for companies to get ahead of the digital curve. 96 per cent of customer">customers in India, expect companies to use new technologies to create better experiences with 90 per cent of customer">customers open to using AI to improve their experiences.
Trust has always been a valuable commodity in customer">customer relationships, but it's a more nuanced quality in an era marked by security vulnerabilities. A lot goes into fostering customer">customer trust, and it's an increasingly formidable challenge.
70 per cent of customer">customers in India have stopped buying from a company that did something distrustful with 51 per cent of customer">customers agreeing that companies don't care about the security of their data.
"Technological innovations have changed the face of modern customer">customer engagement. Today's customer">customers are more selective about which brands they place their trust. Businesses are realizing that a company's trustworthiness is inextricably tied to its bottom line. Companies that put trust and customer">customer experience at the heart of their engagements gain something much more enticing: competitive differentiation", said Sunil Jose, Senior Vice President and Country Leader, Salesforce India
The State of the Connected Customer report is being released ahead of Connections 2019 (June 17-19), a Salesforce event for companies that want to create better experiences for their customer">customers. The global report features profiles from three regions and 16 countries including: India (535 customer">customers), Australia, New Zealand, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, United Kingdom, Ireland and the United States. Please keep in mind that cultural bias impacts survey results.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ BusinessWire India)

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 20:14 IST

Get bridge money for your dream home with Bajaj Finserv's Flexi...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Buying your own house is a major financial decision and one of the most important milestones of your life.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 19:50 IST

Mars Rover MIT Excel at World Meet in US

Manipal (Karnataka) [India] June 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mars Rover Manipal, the student rover design team from Manipal Institute of Technology blazed a glorious trail at the 13thedition of University Rover Challenge held in Utah in the US from May 30 to June 1, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 18:38 IST

Retail inflation in May at 3.05 pc, industrial production gains

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): The retail inflation in May rose to 3.05 per cent as compared to 2.99 per cent in the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 18:18 IST

Edelweiss, Bank of Baroda to co-lend to SMEs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 (ANI): ECL Finance, the flagship non-banking financial company of Edelweiss Group, and Bank of Baroda, India's second largest public sector bank, on Wednesday, signed an agreement to form a strategic partnership to explore co-lending opportunities.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 17:22 IST

Japan to invest Rs 13,000 crore in north-eastern states

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Japan has decided to invest about Rs 13,000 crore in several ongoing as well as new projects in different states of the north-eastern region, the government said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 16:42 IST

Economic Advisory Council to PM refutes Arvind Subramanian's GDP claim

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister on Wednesday refuted the claim by former Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian that the gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate was overestimated by 2.5 per cent between 2011-12 and 2016-17.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 16:40 IST

Equities end three days of rally, Sensex falls by 194 points

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices ended three days of the rally on Wednesday with selling pressure witnessed in banking, auto and realty stocks.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 16:05 IST

Mindtree independent directors term L&T's takeover offer fair...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 (ANI): IT major Mindtree's independent directors said on Wednesday that engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro's offer of Rs 980 per share for the IT company's equity appears to be fair, reasonable and in accordance with the market regulator's takeover ru

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 14:21 IST

IDBI Bank Ltd. enters into standalone health insurance tie-up...

New Delhi [India] June 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): IDBI Bank Ltd. and Max Bupa, a Standalone Health Insurer (SAHI), signed a Bancassurance corporate agency agreement on June 1, 2019. It is the first time that IDBI Bank has been on-boarded as a corporate agent for a SAHI partner under open architectur

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 14:08 IST

Policybazaar study: Millennials prefer buying Rs 5 lac+ health cover

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] June 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): A recent survey conducted by Policybazaar.com indicates that millennials between the age-group of 22-35 years have a better assessment of their protection needs when it comes to buying health covers which shields them adequately.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 14:06 IST

Infosys selected by Posti as key digital transformation...

Helsinki [Finland], June 12 (ANI): IT major Infosys said on Wednesday it has been selected by Finnish postal service Posti as a strategic partner for the digital transformation of its business and IT services.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 13:12 IST

Bold reform measures required for higher growth trajectory: FICCI

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Bold reform measures are required to overcome existing challenges and push the economy to a higher growth trajectory, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) said on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl