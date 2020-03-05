Salman Khan lauds Gurugram-based Elan Group for adopting flood-affected Khidrapur village

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] March 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has lauded the Gurugram-based Elan Group for adopting 2019 flood-affected Khidrapur village in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra.

As an effort to mitigate the damage caused due to the 2019 floods in Kolhapur district, Elan Group has come forward to build pucca houses in the flood-affected area. Salman Khan appreciated the initiative on Facebook and Instagram.

The project will enable the comprehensive development of the entire village through various infrastructural and community interventions. This is also the first step towards creating an enabling ecosystem to engage all the stakeholders including experts, state governments, village communities, and farmer groups to implement viable solutions to tackle floods in the area.

"As a responsible organization, we are committed to ushering a positive change in rural India. It is in line with our vision to ensure equitable and inclusive growth in the country. Rural India is the foundation of our country and this project is a small effort to do our bit towards uplifting the marginalized and ensuring the development of the entire community", said Aakash Kapoor, Director, Elan Group.

For the said project, Elan Group has also inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Zila Parishad, Kolhapur, and Government of Maharashtra. According to the MOU, Elan Group will provide requisite resources and execute physical activities for the construction of the houses.

The Government of Maharashtra has also formed a seven-member committee for administrative support and reviewing the construction work. The committee will be chaired by District Collector and will include Chief Executive Officer, Zila Parishad, technical members as nominated by the District Magistrate, members of Revenue Department as nominated by the District Magistrate, Gram Sevaks of respective villages, Member Secretary of concerned Head of Departments, and a representative from Elan Group.

Elan Group is one of the most trusted and fastest-growing real estate companies in India. The group has been a major change factor of the Indian realty scenario; taking the commercial real estate to an altogether new level with its benchmark creations in the last four years - Mercado, Elan Town Centre, and Elan Miracle.

