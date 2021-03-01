Samir Shah added one more title of "The Global Icon 2020" in his kitty

New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI/Digpu): Unified Brainz celebrated the second anniversary of its international magazine - Passion Vista with most illustrious personalities from the globe in its exclusive edition "The Global Icons 2020" which was launched virtually on 30 January 2021.

This spectacular event witnessed not only powerful personalities but also leading visionaries from different walks of life.

"We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit," said Aristotle. In another time and day, he could have spoken of Samir Dilipkumar Shah, Managing Director of Medico Intercontinental Ltd. He has guided his family-owned business to international standards in the field of manufacturing and marketing pharmaceuticals.

Even while he was pursuing a Bachelors in Pharmacy from Pune University followed by a post-graduation in Business Administration from Sydney, there was a constant urge in Samir to create new innovative things. And thus, soon after he completed his education, he stepped into the pharmaceuticals business in the name of Medico Healthcare.

Samir attributes his biggest learnings to his close-knit family. "The way my family maintained homely relations with all our clients. the one thing I learned was that retaining satisfied clients is a key factor to achieve success," he said, adding, "Delivering quality and maintaining long term relations with clients and stakeholders are the two main pillars for the success of any organization."

This vision has taken Medico to the pinnacle. Under Samir's able leadership, Medico has achieved international fame, thereby helping millions of people worldwide and uplifting those associated with it. With high standards for quality, ethics and customer satisfaction, Samir has achieved commendable respect in the fraternity within a brief period.

A big reason for his formidable success has been his foresight to launch breakthrough innovations. Samir has been a catalyst in the pharma industry by researching and developing a new pharma products phase to serve society. At Medico, every year, he works towards introducing new molecules and products in the market.

"Doing something exceptional and worth following is inevitable, and I have incorporated this mantra into my business to become an innovative leader in the pharma market. In 2004, we focused on customisation and branding solutions and started outsourcing in a mega way like getting product packaging branding for others. This was our leap forward approach," Samir said, speaking about the necessity to innovate.



His ultimate objective is to delve into research and development and uncover the best pharma products that can revolutionise the pharma and medical industry.

Young and dynamic, Samir loves to challenge the status quo and never settles with the ordinary. To achieve global acknowledgement and penetrate new business segments, he has also stepped into the business of infrastructure and development.

It is no cakewalk to transform barren land into a beautifully landscaped paradise within three years. But this is what can be attributed to Samir's love and exuberance for his beautiful creation in the form of 'Kings Villas' - an ultra-luxurious residential project in Ahmedabad.

The idea struck him when he was pursuing post-graduation in the beautiful city of Sydney in Australia. While going around the clean and green city for two years, he started observing the uncommon lifestyle of individuals, especially during weekends in farmhouses with vast greenfields. This is what gave him the idea and energy to construct Kings Villa, which has become a big brand. Talking about it, he says, "Your self-belief, self-assurance and inner power can create magic to your purpose.

This can be gauged by the number of awards bestowed upon Samir as well as his projects. In 2015, Medico won the 'Excellence In Outsourcing Management' award. Kings Villa won an award for the 'Best Place for Destination Weddings' by TIMES in 2016 and the 'Global Excellence Award' in 2019.

Passion Vista recognized all his achievements and noteworthy contribution in the industry and hence, titled him as one of "The Global Icon 2020"in their collector's edition. To know more about the international brand checkout www.passionvista.com or to nominate for upcoming projects email at info@passionvista.com

Addressing his awards and recognition, Samir says, "Every step you put forward rewards you with learning and gradually even dynamic success. My entire journey has taught me that you get what you work for, not what you wish for.

Samir might be young, but he's discovered the secret of perennial success - innovation and advancement. "To be irreplaceable, you must be unique. You need to keep on performing iterations to deliver the best to the world," he signs off.

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

