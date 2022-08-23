Samsung, LG to participate in IFA 2022 to target European home appliance market

Seoul [South Korea], August 23 (ANI/Global Economic): Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics will participate in Europe's largest electronics fair "IFA 2022" to target the European premium home appliance market.

The two companies said Monday they will participate in the IFA 2022, which will be held in Berlin, Germany for 5 days from September 2, to introduce their home appliance products. The IFA is one of the top 3 global electronics and IT exhibitions along with CES held in Las Vegas and MWC in Barcelona, and the offline event will be held again in 2 years since the COVID-19 pandemic.

At this year's IFA, Samsung Electronics will introduce its Bespoke premium lineup "Bespoke Infinite" which was released in Korea earlier this year. It will release the Bespoke Infinite in December.

The Bespoke Infinite lineup consists of a single-door refrigerator that specializes in refrigerating, freezing, and storing kimchi and wine, a large-capacity 4-door-refrigerator, an oven, induction, smart hood, and dishwasher.

It has a built-in look design by using premium, materials that are more durable than existing Bespoke products.



Samsung Electronics is currently selling Bespoke home appliance products in more than 20 European countries after launching Bispoke edition in the European market in 2020. The company said sales of Bispoke refrigerators in the first half of this year increased more than 6 times year-on-year.

Samsung Electronics will also release a new Bespoke oven product in major countries such as Britain, France, and Italy in the third quarter of this year.

LG Electronics will also introduce its new product "2-door bottom freezer refrigerator which has significantly improved energy efficiency at the exhibition.

LG Electronics' new refrigerator product has obtained Rating A, the highest energy efficiency rating in Europe. The annual electricity consumption is 99kWh, down 10 per cent from previous A-rated refrigerators.

The company explained that it has minimized energy loss by applying a linear compressor that delivers power linearly generated by the motor.

It also has a slim design, while has a 384 litre capacity to meet European consumers' needs. (ANI/Global Economic)

