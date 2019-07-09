Paisabazaar.com
Paisabazaar.com

Samsung partners with Paisabazaar.com to offer financial products on Samsung Pay

ANI | Updated: Jul 09, 2019 15:29 IST

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] July 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): Paisabazaar.com, India's largest online marketplace for financial products, today announced its partnership with Samsung, the country's most trusted smartphone and consumer electronics company.
Paisabazaar.com supports Samsung Pay users by providing a one-stop solution to their financial requirements. By using the facility, Samsung Pay users can apply for credit cards and personal loans from the platform. The move will enable millions of existing and potential Samsung Pay users to get the benefit of seamlessly opting for a host of financial services.
While the option of applying for credit card and personal loan through Samsung Pay will definitely add value to users, the most important part of the offering is the approval process. Paisabazaar.com's unique 'Chance of Approval' feature makes this part extremely fast and seamless. The industry-first feature uses advanced predictive algorithms to provide the most suited lender to customers and significantly improve their chance of loan approval.
"Samsung Pay has been designed to be the smartest and most convenient method to make digital payments almost everywhere. Our partnership with Paisabazaar.com has helped us create a holistic platform that gives them the comfort of opting for various financial products besides using it as a payment platform", said Sanjay Razdan, Sr Director-Services Management, Samsung India.
"Samsung Pay is the leading payment platform that offers a unique and unmatched experience to its customers. Paisabazaar's integration with Samsung Pay is a natural fit as it will provide users with a platform that is equipped to give them a variety of quick financial solutions. Our seamless, transparent and end to end to assistance, combined with industry first 'chance of approval' feature will significantly help customers in getting quicker approvals and disbursals", said Naveen Kukreja, CEO and Co-founder, Paisabazaar.com.
iocl