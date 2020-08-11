Sangopan launches its digital consultation platform for mothers

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], Aug 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Sangopan, a pioneer in post-natal therapy services, has made its foray into digital healthcare through the launch of its online consultation platform.

This will enable consultation, counselling and coaching services to women in early stages of their motherhood all over India.

Modern day clinical systems largely focus on the physical aspect of maternal health. Sangopan, on the other hand, believes in an integrated approach across physical, emotional and spiritual dimensions. Love, empathy, human touch and emotional connect are at the core of the company's approach.

A mother needs a lot more support than can be provided by an OB-GYN provider or pediatrician. Constant guidance and support in the prenatal or postnatal stage can help address the anxieties in this phase.

The platform is unique in its holistic approach to health. Anchored in globally accepted alternative medicine systems such as Ayurveda, it offers consultation in the other areas such as diet and nutrition, lactation, garbhasanskar, psychological consultation, and guided relaxation and meditation.

These services will be delivered using a secure mobile app accessible through any mobile device, tablet, laptop or desktop.

The worldwide addressable market for digital health solutions for women is a rapidly growing subset of the larger global market for health and wellness. The market growth is driven by a population of more than one billion women with a smartphone (or a tablet) who could use a digital solution. The market is predicted to grow by over 50 per cent in five years by 2024.

This launch makes Sangopan the newest entrant in the rapidly growing market for digital health for women.

"Ours is a hybrid model which combines human touch and digital technology, with empathy at its core. This model is especially helpful when COVID-19 has imposed several restrictions on a mother's ability to seek non-urgent but essential care," said Tejashree Joshi, CEO and Founder of Sangopan, while speaking on the launch.

Tejashree was selected as one of the top 30 women entrepreneurs in India to watch for by CEO Story, a reputed online magazine in 2019.

