Sanofi employs more than one lakh people in 100 countries
Sanofi employs more than one lakh people in 100 countries

Sanofi India approves slump sale of Ankleshwar manufacturing facility to Zentiva

ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 12:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 11 (ANI): The board of directors at biopharmaceutical major Sanofi India has approved a transaction for the slump sale and transfer of its manufacturing facility at Ankleshwar in Gujarat to Zentiva for a consideration of Rs 261.7 crore.
The Ankleshwar site is Sanofi's oldest manufacturing facility where brands like Combiflam, Allegra and Amaryl are made. The production of these iconic brands will now be moved to the company's Goa site and external manufacturing sites as well.
Established in 1987, the site has a chemistry and biotechnology development centre, and manufactures both intermediates and pharmaceutical formulations. A large producer of tablets, Sanofi's Ankleshwar site manufactures more than 600 crore tablets annually.
"Sanofi's long-term strategy is to focus on manufacturing Sanofi branded products," said Managing Director Rajaram Narayanan.
"Given that the two companies share similar values and commitment towards serving patients and their employees, the board of directors of Sanofi India approved this transaction in the long-term interest of all stakeholders," he said in a statement on Wednesday.
In 2018, as part of a global transaction, Zentiva -- which was Sanofi's European generics business -- was sold to Advent International, the Boston-based private equity firm focused on buyouts of companies in western and central Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia.
Advent has been investing in India since 2007.
(ANI)

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 11:33 IST

L&T Oman bags contract to build Hotel Mandarin Oriental by Eagle Hills

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 11 (ANI): The buildings and factories business of L&T Oman has been awarded the main works contract of Hotel Mandarin Oriental by Muscat-based Eagle Hills.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 11:05 IST

Huawei unveils world's first flagship 5G SoC that will power...

Berlin [Germany] September 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG), delivered a keynote speech titled "Rethink Evolution" at the IFA and unveiled the latest flagship Kirin 990 series: Kirin 990 and its 5G version.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 11:00 IST

Indiabulls Real Estate divests remaining commercial assets to...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Indiabulls Real Estate has signed a term sheet agreement with Blackstone Group Inc to offload its remaining 50 per cent stake for about Rs 4,420 crore.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 10:53 IST

Amit Sharma created history: Got 6 world records in IT

New Delhi [India] Sept 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Amit Sharma, a Delhi resident, and owner of Cheapflightsall.com created history by making world's biggest static website - Cheapflightsall.com and has registered his name in six different records: Limca Book of Records 2019, International Book of Records 2018,

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 10:51 IST

deAsra presents Entrepreneur Excellence Awards 2019 and...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): deAsra Foundation, a not for profit organization, is on a mission to provide a support ecosystem for small businesses to start and grow.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 10:32 IST

Equity indices in the green, Yes Bank and Tata Motors in focus

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 11 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices gained marginally during early hours on Wednesday as value buying saw metal and auto stocks lead the gainers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 10:08 IST

Jaipur based ed-tech company Tinkerly inks MoU with CIE, Delhi University

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India] Sept 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jaipur based ed-tech company, Tinkerly (Elation Edtech Pvt. Ltd.) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Central Institute of Education (CIE) now known as the Department of Education of the University of Delhi, to nurture and promote c

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 09:54 IST

Manipal Executive Education partners ICAI to launch General...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Institute of Chartered Accountants in collaboration with Manipal Executive Education, a business unit of Manipal Global, launched residential three weeks General Management Program.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 09:37 IST

Magictap launches "Magictap.events"- India's first online...

New Delhi [India] Sept 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Magictap has launched India's first online booking platform "Magictap.events" to hire event technology experiences.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 09:26 IST

M3M Foundation joins hands with Aide et Action

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Sept 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): On the occasion of International Day of Charity, M3M Foundation, the philanthropic arm of M3M Group has collaborated with an international development organisation, Aide et Action to establish - iMpower, a project which aims at the upliftment of workf

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 09:18 IST

Automation can kick-start growth for floundering FMCG brands

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Automation, digitisation and advanced analytics are changing the business landscape in India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 08:49 IST

CETPA announces customised corporate training programs to train...

Roorkee (Uttarakhand)/ Lucknow/Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India] Sept11(ANI/BusinessWire India): Noida-headquartered CETPA Infotech, the leader in training, development and placement services has unveiled their plans to expand into the corporate training domain to the bridge competency gap towards buil

Read More
iocl