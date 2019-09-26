Sansui launches India Specific Products across Consumer Durables and Electronics

New Delhi [India] Sept 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Japanese Consumer Electronics giant and one of the leading consumer electronics companies in India, Sansui, launched a new range of technologically powered consumer durable and electronic products in the India market today.

The diverse product portfolio includes smart televisions, washing machines, audio devices, air conditioners, refrigerators, small kitchen appliances etc and will be available in the market from September'19 across offline and online platforms.

Sansui has collaborated with major players including leading global internet entertainment service providers Netflix and Dolby as well as technology partners Google and MediaTek, to ensure a smart and enhanced TV viewing experience in its latest range.

In-line with the government's thrust on 'Make in India', Sansui also announced setting up of a state-of-the-art manufacturing unit for TVs, washing machines, refrigerators and air-conditioners spread over 30 acres in Gurugram by June 2020. The new facility will serve as a key manufacturing hub for Sansui in South East Asia besides generating around 3000 new employment opportunities in the country.

Sansui recently announced a strategic partnership in India with Delhi-based business conglomerate Jaina Group to consolidate its presence in the India and South East Asian markets. The Group plans to invest Rs 1000 crores in Indian operations in the next three years and is eyeing a turnover of INR 3500 crore for the Sansui brand in India by FY 2022.

Building on its expertise of handling Global Brands in India, Jaina Group will make Sansui products available through 6000+ retail partners and a robust after sales service network of over 400 service centres, 2250+ certified field engineers and pin code coverage of 96 per cent. The products will also be available through online partners like Flipkart. With a focus on honest and fair pricing and keeping in mind the forthcoming festive season, Sansui's latest range is priced attractively across product categories.

"Jaina Group has been representing global digital brands in India for 25 years through localised solutions. With the Indian appliance and consumer electronics market expected to increase at a 9 per cent CAGR to reach Rs. 3.15 trillion (US$ 48.37 billion) in 2022, we are confident of growing Sansui's market share in India and are eyeing double digit market share by FY 22. Encouraged by the Hon'ble Finance Minister's recent announcements aimed at boosting investments and supporting the Make in India initiative, we look forward to making India a global manufacturing hub for Sansui. Our extensive distribution network is our key strength and we will work towards strengthening the channel base further to ensure easy availability and after sales servicing of products across all corners of the country," said Pradeep Jain, Managing Director, Jaina Group.

"Sansui is a globally recognized brand name with more than 8 decades of operations in consumer electronics. It is one of the world leaders with a firmly entrenched brand awareness and reach in the value for money consumer segment looking for quality products at affordable prices. India is a key growth market for Sansui and our partnership with the reputed Jaina group reiterates our intention to market our products across the country. We have a long-term commitment towards providing premium products at value for money prices to the end customer in the country and to ensure this we will soon be setting up our manufacturing unit in India in lines with the incentives provided by the Government under the 'Make in India' initiative. We will also focus on localised R&D solutions based on in-depth consumer research in the country," said Lim Jew Tim, Visiting Sansui Executive, Head, Global Licensing.

"With digitalisation seeing strong growth and the government investing heavily in rural electrification, the demand for large appliances will grow rapidly. The video entertainment devices market will especially see a rapid growth and we hope to establish our niche in this segment through our focus on a series of technologically-driven, India specific products in association with leading technology players like Google, Dolby, Netflix, MediaTek and others," said Dr Abhishek Garg, Executive Director, Jaina Group and Brand Head, Sansui India.

Through its renowned Japanese technology, Sansui brings the perfect combination of features and aesthetics with its new range of consumer durables and electronics. The new range comes loaded with smart features and the latest technology at an honest price and is targeted at millennials, who are brand conscious and have a preference for the latest and innovative lifestyle products.

* Smart TVs - Transcend into another realm with the breathtakingly immersive and seamless LED TVs pre-installed with Netflix 5.1 and YouTube with dedicated keys on remote, IPS display and wide viewing angle. Experience immersion ranging from HD, FHD, UHD/4K to QLED in regular and Smart TVs designed with innovative Japanese technology, producing incredible sound and stunning details, and life-like colours. Sansui's latest range of Smart TV's will be available at an introductory price of Rs 12,490 to Rs 60,490.

* Washing Machines - For hassle-free laundry, the new range combines hygienic washing and pre-set options. The smart-cleansing programmes and a swarm of innovative features leading to convenience and efficient performance are developed exclusively for the Indian households. The Washing Machines cater to every requirement with models such as semi-automatic, top loaded fully automatic and front-load fully automatic and will be available between Rs 8790 to Rs 24990.

* Refrigerators - Prioritising utility and comfort, stylish and powerful refrigerators to keep your food fresh.

* Sansui Blast Speakers - Designed specifically for party lovers, the speakers focus equally on trendy design and technological innovation. With good quality bass, Bluetooth, USB and AUX ports, the speakers are portable with wireless microphones.

* ACs - Specifically designed for the Indian geography and consumers, this chic range perfectly complements your modern lifestyle by keeping the house cool and fresh.

Home Appliances - Coffee Maker / Toaster - adding to the elegance and luxury of your abode, enhance your lifestyle with pioneering home appliances produced with utmost care using advanced technology.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

