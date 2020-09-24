Sany India strengthens presence in Rajasthan

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sany India, a leading manufacturer of construction equipment, heavy machinery, and renewable energy solutions further strengthened its presence in Rajasthan by getting on board a dealer in the blue city, Jodhpur.

M/s Jasraj Infra in Jodhpur will exclusively deal in sales, after-sales service, and spare parts business of Sany excavator's product line. M/s Jasraj Infra will provide service in districts of Rajasthan namely, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Pali, and part of Jalore.

The new dealership is viewed as a stepping stone for the success of the company as far as penetrating newer markets and business growth is concerned. Other Sany dealers present in Rajasthan are Shree Balaji Infraequipment Pvt Ltd and Wilworth Techsol Pvt Ltd in Jaipur and Udaipur respectively.

"We are delighted to welcome a new dealer into the Sany family. With the growing demand for our products, dealership expansion was the most prudent way to make inroads into untapped markets and gain potential customers' confidence. We share an extremely good rapport with all our dealers and customers which in a way has become a vital impetus for our business growth." Speaking about future plans, he said, "The effort is to retain our leadership position and surge ahead with the same conviction of offering technologically superior and best in class products," said Dheeraj Panda, Director - Sales, Marketing, and Customer Support, Sany India, while speaking on the occasion.

M/s Jasraj Infra has already started sales and service of Sany India machines in its territory. With the new dealer on board, Sany's all India dealer strength has risen to 35 in the South Asia market. Sales through the expansion of the dealership network have been a lucrative strategy adopted by the company, who plan to add a couple of more dealers by the end of this year.



To provide round the clock customer service, Sany India has set up a toll-free number 1800209337 for queries related to sales and service.

Sany India was incorporated in 2002 and offers the widest range of Construction Machinery in India & South Asia. In 2012, Sany India invested more than Rs 500 crore to develop infrastructure for R&D, Manufacturing, Quality Inspection, Testing, and Service at their manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. Through this facility, the company operates in four Business verticals viz: Excavator, Heavy Equipment, Concrete Machinery, and Renewable Energy.

Presently, Sany India offers products like excavators, truck-mounted cranes, all-terrain and rough terrain cranes, crawler cranes, transit mixers, batching plants, boom pumps, trailer pumps, piling rigs, motor graders, pavers, compactors, reach stackers, rubber tyred gantry cranes, rail-mounted gantry cranes, mining equipment, wind turbine generators and many more.

The company has already established a strong network of around 35 dealers across India to cater to the growing demand and provide support to all its customers & associates. Sany has more than 12000 machines delivered on the ground, contributing to infrastructure development projects in India & other South Asian countries.

Owing to its widest product range, superior build quality, service commitment, innovative solutions, and global expertise, Sany India has achieved market leadership in various construction equipment segments. With the Government of India's focus on infrastructure development and modernization, the company is poised for tremendous growth.

