Sarovar Hotels expansion in pilgrim destination with Sarovar Portico, Somnath

New Delhi [India] July 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Expanding its portfolio in Gujarat to seven hotels, Sarovar Hotels today announced the opening of its latest project in the temple town, Somnath.

The town derives much of its identity from the mythology and religion that surround it. In addition to Somnath, Sarovar operates hotels in Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, Gandhidham, Junagadh, and Rajkot.

Sarovar Portico, Somnath is spread in beautiful landscaped terrain and has aesthetically designed presidential & royal suites, studio rooms, superior rooms, and executive rooms.

Culinary highlights at the hotel include 'Flavours' offers multi-cuisine menu served with flair. With its gorgeous interiors, Sarovar Portico Somnath features a contemporary spacious banquet hall with modern technology and a grand lawn for events and functions.

To rejuvenate your mind and soul, R3 Spa offers a variety of refreshing therapies and treatments for guests seeking mind, body, and spiritual wellness. And a gym for fitness enthusiasts. In addition, the hotel has an activity center for children and adults, swimming pool and complimentary Wi-Fi.

Places of religious interest like Dehotsarg Tirth, Bhalka Tirth, and Veraval Chowpati are within a radius of eight kilometres from the hotel.

"We are delighted to further strengthen our presence in Gujarat; Somnath will be our seventh hotel in the state. This development allows us to establish ourselves in the state more strongly. We look forward to welcoming guests to Sarovar Portico, Somnath and offering them our signature Sarovar hospitality," said Anil Madhok, Executive Chairman, Sarovar Hotels & Resorts on the development.

As part of the launch promotion, Sarovar Hotels is offering special offers under its Holy expedition packages and Flat 25 per cent discount on room tariffs. Enjoy a truly relaxing holiday when you stay at Sarovar Hotels. For more information please visit https://www.sarovarhotels.com/

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

