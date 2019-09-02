Sarvodaya Hospital, Faridabad celebrates 28 Years of clinical excellence - launches #BhedbhavSeBekhabar

Delhi NCR/Uttar Pradesh/Haryana [India] Sept 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Sarvodaya Hospital, Faridabad celebrated the completion of 28 years of providing quality and affordable healthcare.

To mark this occasion, and continue the tradition of identifying and working towards a social cause every year, Sarvodaya Hospital Group launched the initiative '#BhedbhavSeBekhabar'. This is an initiative towards breaking stereotypes and creating a world where children, regardless of gender, have access to every opportunity and the freedom to make choices without any societal biases.

The initiative stresses on the fact that our children are innocent and do not discriminate between genders, but it is the society, which slowly influences their mind. With the changing times, all professions are open to girls and boys alike but the society is still not completely in line with the thought of their sons becoming hair stylists or painters and girls - fighter pilots or football players!

'BhedbhavSeBekhabar' envisages a society that sheds the stereotypes associated with gender and ensures that we are not subconsciously passing them on to the next generations through the choices, we make for them. Whether it's the colour of their clothes, the toys we buy for them or the proposed choice of interests or career, we believe giving them the freedom to choose can increase the opportunities and create well-rounded human beings who lack inhibitions.

"The objective behind this campaign is to initiate a conversation about these preconceived notions related to gender, which impact our children very early on, and make people think about how we can bring about a positive change," said Amit Aggarwal, Director, Sarvodaya Hospital, Faridabad.

This initiative urges society to let the children remain as they are.

Let them continue to live "#BhedbhavSeBekhabar".

Sarvodaya Hospital, Faridabad's journey began with a simple, yet powerful, conviction: Everyone - no matter what the means or background - has a right to quality healthcare.

Sarvodaya Hospital was established as a humble clinic in Sector 16, Faridabad, and gradually expanded over the years to become a 100-bed set-up in Sector 19 and a 150-bed setup in Sector 8 by 2008. Today, Sarvodaya Hospital is a NABH and NABL accredited Super Speciality Hospital, spread across 4.5 acres with a capacity of 500 beds, 108 ICU beds, 9 OTs, with one of the best infrastructures, state-of-the-art technology, and most distinguished doctors in North India while continuing to stand by the spirit of 'Providing Quality Healthcare Services at Affordable Rates'.

"After all these years, when we look back at our journey to make a profound impact on healthcare services not only in Faridabad but across the country, it has evolved in a way we may have not imagined at that time, but today I can say it is has been nothing but fulfilling, and we would continue to serve and make an impact towards a healthier society," said Dr Rakesh Gupta, Chairman, Sarvodaya Hospital, Faridabad. Managed by the efficient teams the group as a whole have set many milestones in these years.

In addition to being a best in Class Medical facility, Sarvodaya Hospital, since inception, has been in the forefront when it comes to giving back to society.

Some of the mentionable activities include:

* Supporting women empowerment by supporting themes like 'Jug Jug Jiyo Beti', wherein 25 girl child were delivered free of cost, to exemplify the 'pride and joy' the birth of a girl child brings to her parents

* Free Surgeries for children with Cleft Anomalies, hailing from weaker economic sections of the society in association with Rotaplast, USA.

* Providing free blood transfusion facility to 100 Thalessemic children every year at the hospital

* Adoption of an entire village with a focus on areas like education, skill development, environmental awareness, women empowerment and creation of job opportunities within the village

* Other initiatives include supporting Green Faridabad initiative by planting over 2 lac trees, supporting 'Polythene Free Faridabad' Initiative with Red Cross, etc.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

