Saturo launches the most powerful 'Billmade POS for Oracle NetSuite' for synchronized retail operations

Oct 17, 2019

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Daily billing in the complex retail industry has become far easier now, in this regards Billmade POs software application recently launched by Saturo.
This software is like the brain to all logistical and inventory needs that any retail store would have, which would help monitor the products that are available across locations and aid in managing, procuring and selling better and more efficiently.
Critical for overall coordination and seamless synchronization, this software will help streamline inventory data and logistics across locations. NetSuite will also help to have real-time sales and stock visibility across chain stores. This would result in faster decisions for fast-moving items, replacement of slow-moving items with fast ones, stock theft prevention, and profit growing manifold.
Expansion of business operations in the retail industry just became easier thanks to these software applications.
"India and Retail have grown together significantly over the last few years and have played a crucial role in each other's growth story. India has seen a dramatic revolution in the retail industry with the digital wave taking over and new formats being introduced. The unorganized retail market has huge potential for becoming an organized player in the retail industry. And that is where we saw our true potential to provide a one-stop solution to ease out complex coordination," said Deepak Singh, CEO, Saturo Technologies.
Accelerated growth in the economy has led to immense developments and progress in the retail industry which have occurred across markets in major cities as well as Tier II and Tier III cities.
Today, people are ready to purchase and spend money on various categories that are growing such as apparels, shoes, watches, beverages, food and jewellery, to name a few. With growing demands, the need to provide the most prompt and excellent service is also becoming ever more critical. There is no scope for any kind of errors or gaps. With multiple stores of the same brand mushrooming across various cities and locations, the need of the hour is seamless communication and error-free services.
These applications would provide a good system to map correct data across locations, close the loose ends, identify loopholes in traditional manual processes and replace them with automated efficiency.
