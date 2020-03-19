Satyarup Siddhanta becomes first Indian to complete volcanic Seven Summit, enters 'Limca Book of Records'

New Delhi [India], Mar 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Renowned American writer Mark Twain had said, "There is probably no pleasure equal to the pleasure of climbing a dangerous Alp; but it is a pleasure which is confined strictly to people who can find pleasure in it." An Indian mountaineer, Satyarup Siddhanta, is living these prophetic words by conquering the most dangerous summits in the world and bringing laurels to the nation.

Siddhanta has been nominated for the coveted Limca Book of World Records for his extra-ordinary achievement to be the first Indian to climb the highest volcanoes of each of the 7 continents.

After Guinness Book of World Records, the Bengaluru-based 37-years-old techie mountaineer is now shining on the prestigious index of 'Limca Book of records'. It is to be noted that he achieved this feat last year in Jan 2019 but received the official acknowledgement and certificate recently. He climbed the highest volcano of Antarctica - Mt Sidley to complete his 7 summits and Volcanic 7 summits.

Satyarup holds a world record for being the youngest in the world to summit the highest mountains (7 Summits) of each continent, including the Mt. Everest in Nepal, and highest Volcanoes (Volcanic 7 summits) of each continent. Several other prestigious records he has achieved, like Asia book of Records, India Book of Records, Champions Book of Records, British Book of records etc.

His Seven volcanic summits are: Ojos del Salado (6,893 m) - Chile - South America, Mt Kilimanjaro (5,895 m) - Tanzania - Africa, Mount Elbrus (5,642 m) - Russia - Europe, Mount Pico de Orizaba (5,636 m) - Mexico - North America, Mt Damavand (5,610 m) - Iran - Asia, Mt Giluwe (4,368 m) - Papua New Guinea - Australia and Mt Sidley (4,285 m) - Antarctica.

Satyarup's major summits also include Mount Everest (8,848 m) - Nepal, Mt Aconcagua (6,961 m) -'Argentina, Mt Mckinely/Mt Denali (6,194 m) - USA, Mt Kilimanjaro (5,895 m) - Tanzania, Mt Elbrus (5,642 m) - Russia, Mt Blanc (4,808.7 m) - France, Mt Vinson Massif (4,892 m) - Antarctica, Puncac Jaya/Carstensz Pyramid (4,884 m) - Indonesia and Mt Kosciuszko (2,228 m) - Australia.

Satyarup is the first Indian to climb the highest volcano of Antarctica Mt Sidley - Champions book of records, India book of record, first Indian to climb the highest volcano of Papua New Guinea Mt Giluwe - Champions book of records, India book of records, first Indian to climb the highest mountain of Papua New Guinea Mt Wilhelm - Champions book of records, India book of records, first Indian to climb both the 7 summits and Volcanic 7 summits - Champions book of records, India book of records.

He is also the first Indian in the world to play the National anthem with flute at Antarctica - Champions book of records.

Beating all odds, Satyarup journey has been an inspiration for many as he came out as a warrior despite being a chronic asthmatic patient since childhood till his college. A boy, who couldn't even run a 100m without the aid of an inhaler, is now summiting deadliest mountains in the world. He had many other challenges which he had to overcome.

The prolific mountaineer has got no financial aid or assistance from the central government and still owes over 45 lacs of personal loan. Overcoming all these adversities, he is furling the Indian flag high on world podiums as he making country proud internationally.

