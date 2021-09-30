Saudi Arabia Tourism Board and Thrillophilia partner to promote experiential travel in Saudi Arabia

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI/PRNewswire): Thrillophilia, India's largest platform to book travel experiences, has partnered with the Saudi Arabia Tourism Board to publicise and promote Saudi Arabia as an exciting holiday destination for the Indian market.

Through this partnership, Thrillophilia will engage with its audience of 50M+ travellers to bring awareness about Saudi Arabia's diverse travel experiences. Trailing with a rich cultural heritage, diverse landscape, and a multitude of activities, the country offers a plethora of experiences to travellers.

Thus, to promote experiential holidays in Saudi Arabia, Thrillophilia will introduce Indian travellers to the finest places to visit, things to do, food to try, and other essential information required to plan a trip to the western Asian country.



Abhishek Daga, the co-founder of Thrillophilia, shares about this awareness and promotion oriented campaign, "Thrillophilia will create top-notch virtual tours of the best places and experiences of Saudi Arabia for a visually immersive experience. To help travellers explore and book the best in Saudi Arabia, Thrillophilia will also curate hand-picked itineraries and deals on the finest attractions, luxury staycations, & tours. Parallely, Saudi Arabia and its experiences will be promoted across digital platforms of Thrillophilia to gain maximum awareness about the country as a traveller-favourite destination."

Before the Covid era, the UAE and countries in Southeast Asia were the top preferred choices for Indians going on an international vacation. This partnership aims to position Saudi Arabia on the same stage. With experiences such as desert dune bashing and hiking to the edge of the world, scuba diving in the red sea, and exploring UNESCO world heritage sites, Saudi Arabia is sure to wow tourists with a unique holiday experience full of exotic adventures, unique cultural activities, and the most scenic cities and nature destinations.

By 2022, travellers can also look forward to exciting and entirely new travel destinations in Saudi Arabia, such as Amaala, an ultra-luxury resort destination by the Red Sea, Qiddiya, the upcoming sports, arts, and entertainment capital of Saudi, and Neom, the world's most ambitious futuristic and sustainable ecosystem for living and working.

As international travel is slowly picking up pace amongst Indian travellers, Indians are eager to find out how far they can go.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

