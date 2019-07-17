Saumg
Saumg

SaumG to release new Music Album 'Alternate Paths'

ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2019 18:05 IST

New Delhi [India] July 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Music transcends to Alternate Paths of Life. SaumG takes you to two choices of 'Alternate Paths' through his new album 'Alternate Paths'.
The music of 'Alternate Paths' presents music in every genre, from light sounds to dark sounds. SaumG who has the affinity for technology, electronic music, western classical music through his cello and his newly found love for Indian classical music with his voice.
SaumG has been flourishing with his music career over great online platforms to showcase his artwork. Gaana, Spotify, Youtube, and many other platforms have been recognizing his work of music through computed based digital workstations, showcasing his creative art form like no other. SaumG is known to be an artist of dance manifestations. He has the immaculate talent of bringing electronic techniques to life which is pretty hard to match.
Just like every musician and artist has their own skill to present, he too has his own which makes him stand out. SaumG has been sharing the stage with many notable artists. To name a few like Skrillex, Bickram Ghosh, Rupam Islam, Big Gigantic and so many more.
Mainly a lover of EDM, SaumG wishes to conduct solo pieces to covers which can be seen on his YouTube channel. He has ventured into showcasing his talent with his new album creating a buzz among the audience. It is all about seeking alternate paths which delve into the concept of choosing a path of light versus that of darkness. Every listener will be able to find a connection of music, drawing them close to relish the escapade through beats, rhythm, and melody.
There are different genres for every music lover in SaumG's new album. From Pop, Hip Hop to even Indian Classical. Take a dive into taking the butterfly swim across the ocean of the musical escapade.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

