Save big and win big with offers from Bajaj Finserv when you shop during Amazon's Great Indian Festival

ANI | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 13:41 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, is all set to extend a list of lucrative benefits to its customers.
To make the most of these festive offers, customers can now shop for a range of products during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, which starts from 29th September, 2019 and goes on to 4th October, 2019. First-time users can unlock offers worth Rs 300 just by saving their EMI Network Card details on the Amazon payment page which is valid till September 30, 2019.
What's more, 20 highest spenders will get an assured Amazon voucher every hour during each of the 6 days of the sale.
This festive season, customers can shop from over 10 crore products on No cost EMI using the EMI Network Card. Moreover, shopping with online retail giant Amazon during the Great Indian Sale allows customers to enjoy incredible offers.
This year, customers can stay on budget by financing festive purchases via No Cost EMIs and enjoy additional benefits. Since Amazon is a Bajaj Finserv EMI Network partner, consumers can split the cost of the desired product or products over a flexible tenor and repay conveniently.
Here's more on the Amazon Save Card offer and other applicable perks.
What is the Amazon Save Card offer?
The Amazon Save Card offer is an exclusive promotion that offers extra perks and discounts to Bajaj Finserv customers. A first-time customer can avail the offers worth Rs 300 just by saving their Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card as one of the preferred payment options. Once done, they can enjoy cash back deals on EMI purchases.
Shoppers need to add the EMI Card by September 30, 2019 to avail this offer and to unlock shopping and flight cash back. Through the Flight Offers, consumers get Rs 200 back on domestic flight bookings. With the shopping offer, customers can get Rs 100 back on a minimum purchase of Rs 4,500 during the Great Indian Festival. Both these offers will be valid for use until 15th October 2019.
What are the other benefits?
Besides the flight and shopping offers, 20 highest spenders will be eligible to get a voucher worth Rs 1,000 every hour for shopping on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival. There will be a total of 400 winners each day from September 29, 2019 to October 4th, 2019, and the names of the winners will be announced the day after from September 30, 2019 onwards.
How to add the EMI Card to Amazon
Consumers can add their EMI Network Card to the Amazon checkout page easily.
* Go to 'Your Account' from the main page.
* Locate and click on 'Payment Options'.
* Click on 'Add a new card'.
* Fill in the fields with the 'Card Number', 'Expiry Date' and 'Name on Card'.
How to avail No Cost EMIs during purchase on Amazon
To avail No Cost EMIs on a product, customers need to identify if the product qualifies for this type of financing. If it does, a shopper can click on the No Cost EMI option and check the EMI breakup for different tenors. At the time of checkout, they can use the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card details and select the ideal EMI payment plan.
The Great Indian Festival on Amazon is one of the biggest sales in India and armed with the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card, shoppers can leverage their finances to the fullest. No Cost EMIs help customers avoid any additional hidden charges as they pay no more than the discounted price mentioned at checkout.
To enjoy these benefits, customers who are not members of the EMI Network yet can check the pre-approved offer. This will help them see a customised EMI financing deal up to Rs 4 lakh to shop smart during this festive season.
Updated: Sep 30, 2019 14:54 IST

