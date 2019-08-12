Save more with Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard newly launched 'Pay with Points' feature

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 12(ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finserv, through its lending arm Bajaj Finance Limited and RBL Bank have launched a first of its kind reward redemption program for its SuperCard customers called 'Pay with points' to deliver super savings for customers.

This will empower the SuperCard holders to save big by redeeming their accumulated SuperCard reward points against the down payment when shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network across 90,000 partner stores.

In addition to the 'Pay with points' benefit, SuperCard holders also have the option of getting up to 5 per cent cash back on swiping the SuperCard to pay for the down payment for their purchase on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network. Together, the unique feature of 'Pay with points' and the 5 per cent cash back proposition gives SuperCard holder unmatched super savings when purchasing on No Cost EMI across the EMI network.

"We are enthused by the huge response of our customers for the SuperCard, making us the fastest and the only co-branded credit card to have crossed the 1 million mark within a short span of 2 years. We are currently acquiring more than 1 lakh cards per month and our goal is to keep adding new features to the card to make our product more exciting for the customer. We are delighted to bring this innovative, industry-first proposition to our SuperCard customers. The pay with points feature is available exclusively on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network enabling customers to avail mega savings on over 1 million products ranging from personal gadgets, electronics, and appliances on no cost EMIs", said Manish Jain, Executive Vice President - Payments, Bajaj Finance Ltd.

"This unique feature, in addition to the 5 per cent cash back feature on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network and other exclusive deals and discounts available on the SuperCard, gives unmatched savings to our customers", he added.

"At RBL Bank, we look at partnerships as one of the strategic ways to drive innovation for offering unique benefits to our customers. Pay with Points program is one of the key initiatives demonstrating collaboration of the two partners coming together to leverage each other's strength and co-create compelling propositions for our customers. This program will build strong affinity and engagement for our customers", said Harjeet Toor, Head - Retail, Financial Inclusion and Rural Business.

"Bajaj Finserv has been an amazing partner and we look forward to strengthen this partnership by launching the 'Pay with Points' feature to make SuperCard one of the most attractive cards in the industry. We, at the Bank, are striving to constantly enhance value by offering quality service and products, through the adoption of advance technology", he added.

SuperCard comes with other exceptional benefits that make it more than just a credit card. In addition to offering the best in class credit card features, it also offers the unique benefits of up to 50 days of interest-free ATM cash withdrawals as well as 3 months interest-free emergency loan facility as per the cash limit. SuperCard is equipped with advanced security features to alleviate threats of cyber frauds as well.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

