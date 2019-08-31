Prof AK Prakash Mittal handing over the autonomous order to Dr NM Veeriyan
Prof AK Prakash Mittal handing over the autonomous order to Dr NM Veeriyan

Saveetha Engineering College introduces Finland model of engineering education in India

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 09:02 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Saveetha Engineering College launched a revolutionary teaching-learning ecosystem designed based on Finland education model for the first time in India.
Prof AK Prakash Mittal, Member Secretary AICTE launched the new Finland model in engineering education and formally handed over the certificate of autonomous status to Saveetha Engineering College which was received by Dr NM Veeraiyan, Founder and Chancellor, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Science and Dr S Rajesh, Director Saveetha Engineering College.
Saveetha Engineering College, a pioneer in embracing the modern methods has adopted a unique model called "MILA" (Multiple Integrated Learning Algorithm). The salient features of the new paradigm are;
* Removal of boredom and drudgery of our long monologue lectures only.
* Less is more: Yes, the syllabus is fine-tuned with less content and in-depth learning.
* Small class concept: Only 30 students in a class at Saveetha against 60 students in other colleges - This facilitates better interaction between faculty and students
* Fully flexible choice based credit system.
* Choose and learn: Students at liberty to choose the Subjects and Faculty as well - A pioneering step in a self-financing college.
* Learner centric model: The focus is on the level of the learners - A differential treatment based on the capabilities to empower all active roles of students to learn.
* Support to the learner: This is the key role of the faculty at Saveetha Engineering College support, inspire, guide, facilitate and help students to accomplish on their own merit - Faculty just a facilitator and motivator.
* Barriers to learning demolished: The new system at Saveetha removes physical, attitudinal and pedagogical barriers - Joyfully learning with an open mind!!
* Industry mentors an integral part of the process: Every department has visiting and adjunct faculty are drawn from industry and slots allotted for industry-oriented teaching and mentoring every day!!
* Industry Revolution 4.0 and 21st-century skills: Orientation to adopt industry revolution 4.0 and impart 21st-century skills - No stone unturned!!
* Informality between faculty and students: Bridging the gap between the teacher and the student by bringing in informality in their relations in an appropriate manner!!
* Empowered faculty: In order to impart the new methods, 150 faculty members got trained by IIT in an effective teaching, AICTE sponsored training for 15 days for 40 faculty and IUCEE training for 100 faculty members - Total training input of 10,000 training hours!!
* Holistic personalities: Emphasis on arts, theatre, heritage, nationalism, creativity, social service, environmental evangelism, etc., - Makes the students holistic and humane citizens!
"The colleges and universities must change and adopt new methods like Saveetha engineering college. Institutions must embrace change in technology for survival, relevance, and growth. Faculty members should be updated and more efficient to become role model to develop the future generations of the nation", said Prof AK Prakash Mittal, Member Secretary AICTE.
"We were getting repeated complaints from the corporate corridors as engineering students are not industry-ready and not employable and there is a big gap between academia and industry, to bridge this gap we introduced this model of education to develop the skills among the students and make them industry-ready", said Dr NM Veeraiyan, Founder and Chancellor, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Science.
"With Autonomy, Saveetha can offer a responsive and industry-oriented curriculum delivered by dedicated faculty using modern teaching techniques", highlighted Dr Badri Seshadri, Managing Director, SynProSoft, the guest of honour of the event.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 09:07 IST

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 09:03 IST

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 18:35 IST

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 18:06 IST

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:42 IST

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:42 IST

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:34 IST

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:32 IST

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:24 IST

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 16:47 IST

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 16:26 IST

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 16:07 IST

