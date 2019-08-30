Saveyra launches personalised T-shirts

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Saveyra, India's design-driven youth brand, announces the launch of Saveyra store. Following the popularity of its stylish stickers, the company launches personalised and curated T-shirts in the Saveyra store.

Starting today, Saveyra app users will be able to buy T-shirts with their favourite sticker designs in their favourite languages, as well as designs created specifically for T-shirts.

Saveyra already captures the linguistic and cultural diversity of India and enables the Indian youth to express themselves through its fun stickers, avatars and emojis. Now with the launch of the Saveyra store, it brings to India's youth the opportunity to buy their favourite T-shirts in fun and whimsical proprietary designs.

To ensure quality in both the fabric and the printing of its T-shirts, Saveyra has partnered with Your Design Store. Your Design Store has over ten years of experience working with Fortune 500 companies. Known for its premium 100 per cent cotton T-shirt and flawless finish, Your Design Store embodies everything that Saveyra believes in - superior quality at an affordable price.

"With today's launch of the Saveyra Store, we continue our celebration of India's unique cultural identity. Customised and fun T-shirt designs for a new generation of India's youth are now available in 15 languages", said Manish Jha, CEO of Saveyra.

"Your Design Store specialises in working with leading brands and delivering a high-quality product at an affordable price. We are excited to be working with one of India's leading youth brands, Saveyra, to bring a sensibility for casual fashion and style to the under-served markets", said Arun Nair, the co-founder of Your Design Store.

To shop customized and trendy Saveyra T-shirts, install the Saveyra app, select the sticker to be printed and place the order. In conjunction with the launch of the Saveyra store, the company is offering a 40 per cent off all merchandise.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

