Savita Chhabra, Chairperson, HRIPL authors her debut book 'Legacy Of Learning'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 23 (ANI/NewVoir): Drawing inspiration and inner-strength from the Holy Scriptures throughout her personal and professional journey, award-winning businesswoman, Savita Chhabra, Chairperson, HRIPL has launched her debut book, called 'Legacy of Learning'; which offers simplistic and relatable interpretations of the Bhagavad Gita in an attempt to connect the youth of India to the age-old, but relevant scriptures.

Empathising with the stressful lives that today's generation of millennials and zillennials lead, the book offers fictional stories woven around chosen verses.

A role model for the aspiring youth, Savita Chhabra's journey is not limited to massive financial leaps, but also the many lessons she learned along the way and how she imbibed them into her life.

At the age of thirty-nine, she lost her husband to cardiac arrest and within five days of his passing, she had to step into his shoes. A period of intense struggle followed, but she successfully transformed HRIPL into the multi-crore company that it is today.

She felt the urge to turn within and rediscover herself and it was then that she decided to study Vedanta. Nearly eight years ago, she began reading the Srimad Bhagavad Gita, making note of words that resonated with her most.

These were the seeds that birthed the 'Legacy of Learning'.

"When I started writing interpretations for the verses, the different phases of my life started coming back to me. So many questions that I had buried deep inside me began getting answered of their own accord. I believe that everyone has divine knowledge inside them, and sometimes we have to find the way in through the outside world," said Savita Chhabra, Chairperson of HRIPL.

"I want this book to guide young readers towards inner knowledge. Being married at the age of nineteen and widowed at thirty-nine, I have had to rediscover myself several times, and the absence of a guiding light was always disheartening," Chhabra added.

In today's fast-paced, globalised environment, the questioning generation of woke adults, need a guiding light the most. Education has always been a priority, right from her early years, and she feels deeply about empowering the youth.

A role model in many respects, under Savita Chhabra's leadership, HRIPL has undertaken charitable projects like conducting skill development workshops for tribal youth and bringing educational reforms to underprivileged schools, among many other social initiatives.

The book introduces readers to the importance of performing good karma and nudges them to be conscious about the purpose of their lives in every decision they make.

Savita believes that life becomes easier when you have some of the answers, and the youth, who have their entire lives in front of them, need it the most.

