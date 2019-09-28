Saya Gold Avenue
Saya Gold Avenue

Saya Gold Avenue Touted to be amongst Best in Delhi - NCR

ANI | Updated: Sep 28, 2019 17:56 IST

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India] Sept 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Indirapuram in Ghaziabad has seen a tremendous change in real estate sector.
The place which was once looked upon as a far off option has become one of the mainstay of Ghaziabad real estate.
Apart from happening secondary market giving good appreciation, a lot of newer options are still opening up. Talk of widening of NH 9 (NH 24) has given further boost to the market here. Once it is done, the area is set to become the most sought after place in Delhi NCR.
Around 10 km from Akshardham, 20 km from Connaught Place and Noida Electronic City nearby, Indirapuram has everything that converts into a good real estate destination. It is a place that is immediately habitable and people do not have to think twice before moving into their new home.
The aspects of liveability are fulfilled here as a lot of marketplaces have opened up, experts agree that it is good not only for short but also for long term. Facilities for daily need are strewn all over be it clinics, malls, shopping markets etc.
Indirapuram has been able to manage the huge influx of people thanks to the new and old options available here.
Amidst this bustling real estate activity comes Saya Homes Pvt Ltd with its coveted project Saya Gold Avenue, a premium luxury group housing project launched in 2015 and is being built in a total area of approx 5 acres. Being built with an investment of Rs 1225 crores, the project has a total of 1620 units. Saya Gold Avenue will get completion certificate by the end of this year.
Touted as the first skyscraper of Ghaziabad, the project is situated at a brilliant location in the prime area of Indirapuram and is adjacent to Shipra Mall, one of the most popular malls in the NCR. The project has 44 floors including 3 Basement, 1 Podium and 1 Stilt that take the height to approx 130 meters along with 39 residential floors.
Saya Gold Avenue is a perfect blend of modernity, luxury, comfort, and affordability. To give you a perfect urban lifestyle, each and every detail of the project has been ardently looked after. The exceptionally high towers are a true representation of upscale and trendy architecture.
With a range of luxurious amenities and recreational facilities, the homes at Gold Avenue promise to mesmerize you throughout your life, the homes at Saya Gold Avenue are embellished with the best-in-class features and offer exceptional appreciation value which adds to the pleasure of living at this residential marvel.
Saya Gold Avenue has been crafted to provide you all that you can think of in a perfect home. Saya Gold Avenue offers stylish 2/3/4 BHK Homes Residences that match international standards of quality and offer world class specifications at an unbeatable price.
Amenities at the project include gymnasium, large party hall, banquet hall, steam and sauna, multipurpose hall, intermediate deck, kids play area, Semi-Olympic size Swimming Pool, health spa, badminton court, yoga lawn, jogging track, Half basketball court, skating rink, toddler park, etc.
Updated: Sep 28, 2019 18:33 IST

