Saya Homes to develop uber-luxury project in Indirapuram

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India] Oct 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): Known for world-class projects, Saya Homes is coming up with uber-luxurious 3 & 4 BHK residential projects at one of the best locations of Indirapuram. The project would be developed in central Indirapuram, Ghaziabad just opposite Indirapuram Habitat Centre and at just a few minutes' walks from NH 24.

After an enthralling response which they have received for their previous two projects in Indirapuram, this would be their fourth successive project in the same region. The project offers only 3 & 4 BHK apartments. As per market experts, the new project will be better than the existing projects like ATS Advantage, GC Grand or Orange County as it's a new offering and the technology along with amenities changes every few years and demands up-gradation.

To be developed in an area of over 7,800 sq meters or 1.93 acres approximately with an investment over Rs 300 crores, the project will house three towers with a total liveable space of approximately 7.10 lakh sq ft.

It has been planned very strategically where it will receive the benefits of being well connected to Delhi, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Noida and other major cities of Western UP. The project would be developed and delivered as per the RERA guidelines.

Units in this project would be priced at Rs 1.4 crore onwards. This high-rise residential marvel would be constructed using Korean Form work-technology and will develop as one of the tallest towers of Indirapuram with fully operational shopping malls, multiplexes, schools, hospitals, parks and much more amenities nearby. The project will have a 3-level basement for parking along with club-house on the podium level.

"In the entire NCR, Indirapuram is one of the most habitable and preferred destinations by home seekers. But due to lack of resale on old projects and the launch of new projects, the availability of residential units is quite less. Also, a lot of projects are now decades old hence many of the existing residents of Indirapuram who want to upgrade their lifestyle but do not want to move out of Indirapuram will get a better opportunity. Our new offering is for them along with new home buyers looking for a quality project at a great location and which yet again, like our other projects, will be delivered on time", said Vikas Bhasin, CMD, Saya Homes.

Saya Homes have previously delivered Dzire Residency and Saya Zenith in Indirapuram and are gearing up for the possession of its much-acclaimed project, Saya Gold Avenue in Indirapuram itself. Apart from these, the realty major has delivered Saya Zion, in Greater Noida West and is now developing a high street commercial in the same region by the name Saya South X.

