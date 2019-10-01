Saya Homes
Saya Homes

Saya Homes to develop uber-luxury project in Indirapuram

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 14:51 IST

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India] Oct 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): Known for world-class projects, Saya Homes is coming up with uber-luxurious 3 & 4 BHK residential projects at one of the best locations of Indirapuram. The project would be developed in central Indirapuram, Ghaziabad just opposite Indirapuram Habitat Centre and at just a few minutes' walks from NH 24.
After an enthralling response which they have received for their previous two projects in Indirapuram, this would be their fourth successive project in the same region. The project offers only 3 & 4 BHK apartments. As per market experts, the new project will be better than the existing projects like ATS Advantage, GC Grand or Orange County as it's a new offering and the technology along with amenities changes every few years and demands up-gradation.
To be developed in an area of over 7,800 sq meters or 1.93 acres approximately with an investment over Rs 300 crores, the project will house three towers with a total liveable space of approximately 7.10 lakh sq ft.
It has been planned very strategically where it will receive the benefits of being well connected to Delhi, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Noida and other major cities of Western UP. The project would be developed and delivered as per the RERA guidelines.
Units in this project would be priced at Rs 1.4 crore onwards. This high-rise residential marvel would be constructed using Korean Form work-technology and will develop as one of the tallest towers of Indirapuram with fully operational shopping malls, multiplexes, schools, hospitals, parks and much more amenities nearby. The project will have a 3-level basement for parking along with club-house on the podium level.
"In the entire NCR, Indirapuram is one of the most habitable and preferred destinations by home seekers. But due to lack of resale on old projects and the launch of new projects, the availability of residential units is quite less. Also, a lot of projects are now decades old hence many of the existing residents of Indirapuram who want to upgrade their lifestyle but do not want to move out of Indirapuram will get a better opportunity. Our new offering is for them along with new home buyers looking for a quality project at a great location and which yet again, like our other projects, will be delivered on time", said Vikas Bhasin, CMD, Saya Homes.
Saya Homes have previously delivered Dzire Residency and Saya Zenith in Indirapuram and are gearing up for the possession of its much-acclaimed project, Saya Gold Avenue in Indirapuram itself. Apart from these, the realty major has delivered Saya Zion, in Greater Noida West and is now developing a high street commercial in the same region by the name Saya South X.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 15:01 IST

Yes Bank shares tumble by 25 pc amid market speculation on...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 30 (ANI): Shares of Yes Bank dropped sharply by 25 per cent on Tuesday afternoon following market speculation about its capital and liquidity position.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 14:57 IST

US Cranberries embark on new journey with Chef Saransh Goila

New Delhi [India] Oct 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): US Cranberries today announced a new partnership with Saransh Goila - one of India's most influential celebrity chefs - to promote the extensive health benefits of cranberries.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 14:19 IST

mFilterIt joins ANA Trust to ensure transparency in global...

New Delhi [India] Oct 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): The fastest-growing ad-fraud and brand safety company in the world, mFilterIt has joined the ANA Trust Consortium. The Association of National Advertisers (ANA) is the United States advertiser trade association founded in 1910, having more than 1,850 companies

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 14:08 IST

63 per cent companies spent more than the prescribed CSR -...

New Delhi [India] Oct 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): Reliance Industries Ltd, NTPC, ONGC, and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd spent more than their prescribed CSR budgets in FY 2018-19, according to the India CSR Outlook Report 2019 (ICOR) published by NGOBOX at the recently concluded of the 6th edition of In

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 13:48 IST

MOIL signs pact with GMDC for new joint venture company

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): MOIL Ltd, the country's largest producer of manganese ore, on Tuesday signed a detailed memorandum of understanding with Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) to take up joint exploration of manganese bearing areas in the western state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 13:35 IST

Slowdown in auto sector continues, Maruti reports 24 pc fall in Sep sales

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Consumer sentiment continued to be weak in September amid economic slowdown, leading several automobile manufacturers to report falling sales on Tuesday despite deep discounts being offered ahead of the festival season.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 12:27 IST

Output rises at joint-slowest pace in one-and-a-half years: IHS Markit

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Indian manufacturers were again hit by subdued demand conditions domestically and externally, which led them to limit production, lower inventories and reduce input buying, according to IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) released on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 12:13 IST

Praxis Media announces winners of its National Healthcare...

New Delhi [India] Oct 01 (ANI/BusinessWire India):The National Healthcare Excellence Awards, 2019 were held at The Park Hotel, New Delhi amidst the elites of the healthcare sector on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 11:49 IST

Journey of I-Alpha that began in Sept 2009 successfully...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Oct 01 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Estee is registered with SEBI as a Portfolio Management Service provider and a broker. The company offers investment products in the Indian equity and futures markets and has recently launched a fin-tech product for retail customers under the

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 11:36 IST

No connection between RBI's action and FIR filed by Religare:...

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) issued a public notice on Tuesday stating that the recent restriction imposed by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as prompt corrective action (PCA) has no connection with the first information report registered by the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 11:30 IST

India's current account deficit narrows to 2 pc of GDP: RBI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): India's current account deficit (CAD) narrowed to 14.3 billion dollars or two per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) during April to June, data released by the Reserve Bank of India showed.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 11:28 IST

BMW Motorrad revs up excitement in Bollywood's biggest action...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Oct 01 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW Motorrad is all set to add to the excitement in the upcoming Bollywood action movie 'WAR'. The lead actors, Bollywood superstars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, will be seen riding the BMW R nineT Scrambler and BMW F 750 GS through the v

Read More
iocl