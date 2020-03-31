SBI employees pledge Rs 100 crore to PM-CARES Fund

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): In the fight against COVID-19, nearly 2.56 lakh employees of State Bank of India (SBI) have decided to contribute two days of their salary to the PM CARES Fund.

"With this collective effort and commitment of SBI employees, Rs 100 crore will be donated to the PM-CARES Fund which has been created to fight the coronavirus pandemic," said the country's largest lender in a statement on Tuesday.

Last week, SBI had committed 0.25 per cent of annual profit for FY 2019-20 as a part of its CSR activities to fight COVID-19. "We at SBI would keep continuing our support the government in all its endeavours to address the challenges of this pandemic," said Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Meanwhile, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO) decided to donate Rs 25 crore to PM-CARES Fund to fight against COVID-19. "We are also supplementing it with on the ground donation drives in villages across India, it said. (ANI)

