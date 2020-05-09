SBI General Insurance launches Arogya Sanjeevani health insurance policy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): SBI General Insurance launched the standard health insurance policy - Arogya Sanjeevani health insurance policy SBI General Insurance.

The policy provides hospitalisation cover anywhere in India with sums insured ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakhs.

"The introduction of Arogya Sanjeevani is a welcome development as this is a product which has been designed at the instance of Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) with standard coverage and affordable premiums. We are confident that it will help in achieving the regulatory aim of improving the penetration of health insurance in our country. With the trusted brand name of SBI and our unrivalled distribution reach, we are well positioned to market this product successfully in tier 2 and 3 locations as well as rural areas. We have ensured that this product is available through all our distribution channels," said Pushan Mahapatra, MD & CEO, SBI General Insurance.

"We are sure that with this product, we will be able to bring more customers under insurance fold. We are happy and excited to introduce Arogya Sanjeevani in SBI General's bouquet of health offerings like our other health plans named Arogya Premier, Arogya Plus and Arogya Top up," he added.

Arogya Sanjeevani will cover the hospitalisation treatment cost of COVID-19 and will help in making affordable health care more accessible in times like these.

For more details of the policy, the customers can visit to the website of SBI General Insurance - www.sbigeneral.in/portal.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

