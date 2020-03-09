SBI's C V Nageswar given additional charge of Deputy MD and CFO

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 9 (ANI): State Bank of India (SBI) said on Monday that Chalasani Venkat Nageswar, Deputy Managing Director of its international banking group, has been given additional charge of Deputy Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect.
He fills the gap after his predecessor Prashant Kumar was appointed as Administrator of Yes Bank on March 5.
The development came as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) suspended Yes Bank's board and imposed a withdrawal limit of Rs 50,000 on its account holders till April 3.
Nageswar is a career banker with over 34 years of experience.
He has held diverse assignments covering different aspects of banking and currently oversees the treasury portfolio of India's largest bank with significant exposure to various market segments including foreign exchange, money markets, equities and investments. (ANI)
Mar 09, 2020
