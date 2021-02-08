ScanSnap iX1600, a high-speed scanner bridging a more efficient remote working environment and ScanSnap iX1400, a simple USB scanner with one-touch experience

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Fujitsu Solutions India Private Limited, a subsidiary of Fujitsu Limited, today announced the launch of the ScanSnap iX1600 and iX1400, the new models of ScanSnap Series, which makes everyday scanning easy and speedy, simply with one-touch.

"COVID-19 has resulted in drastic changes in workstyles; where one of the major obstacles to remote working is paper. In a survey conducted by PFU Limited, 95 per cent of users answered that the productivity of working from home increased by digitizing paper. The ScanSnap Series links with various applications and smart devices seamlessly, and supports a borderless workstyle; thereby promoting efficient information utilization and sharing," said Hirotoshi Kakegawa, Head, Imaging Products Group, Fujitsu Solutions India Private Limited.

ScanSnap iX1600, evolved flagship model of ScanSnap Series, enables scanning at higher speeds of 40 pages per minute / 80 images per minute (A4-size documents, color, 300dpi), 33 per cent faster than its predecessor, iX1500.

ScanSnap-dedicated software, ScanSnap Home has undergone some exciting improvements with better functionality, usability, and stress-free operation with faster startup times and Searchable PDF generation. Look forward to creating Searchable PDFs with ScanSnap Home 2.0 now capable of turning out 10 pages (20 sides) in a mere 25 seconds.

Scanning is exceptionally easy with one-touch of the profile icons on the easy-to-read 4.3-inch touch screen. The iX1600 allows multiple users to filter through the set profiles to display personal icons for easy operation. In addition, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz) compatibility allows you to connect wirelessly to your computer and smart devices for quick access to documents, anytime, anywhere.

ScanSnap iX1400 is a one-button USB connection model with simple operation. Retaining the basics of the iX1600, the iX1400 is an economic model ideal for scanning to the computer.

Key Features:-

iX1600

ScanSnap iX1600 is our latest flagship model in the ScanSnap Series. It offers a comfortable scanning experience with a 4.3-inch touch screen and Wi-Fi connectivity. Profile icons on the touch screen can be customized to suit your needs. Data organization and utilization are complete just by one touch.

* Ideal for team sharing

A perfect model for team sharing and is ideal for organizing documents in the office and at home. Filter through the set profiles to display personal icons for easy operation and select the device you would like to scan to. 4-user licenses are included as a standard for multiple users.

* Save to smart devices with One-Touch in the World of the New Normal

Wi-Fi (2.4GHz) compatibility allows you to connect wirelessly to your computer and smart devices. Document and expense management is a breeze with a single touch on the touch screen. Saving to smart devices enhances workstyle flexibility and further promotes a borderless workstyle environment. In the world of the New Normal where there are mixed workstyles, increase in demands for document digitization and sharing, saving to smart devices with one-touch for access, anytime, anywhere, bridges a more efficient remote working environment.

iX1400

ScanSnap iX1400 is the model dedicated to providing a simple, one-touch experience while retaining the iX1600's scanning speed and image quality. The model makes everyday scanning easy to bridge the gap where the physical and digital meet.

* Simple one-button interface

* Simple and secure USB connection dedicated model that provides a match for customers scan in environments where use of Wi-Fi is limited

"ScanSnap Home" assists easy, speedy management and utilization

ScanSnap Home is an all-in-one software that enables document management and utilization, as well as scanner customization. Since the release of ScanSnap Home, various updates have been implemented, such as adding Quick Menu, improving the speed of searchable PDF creation, and adding more user-friendly profiles.

[One-touch scanning]

* Create "Profile" icons for frequently used preferences (save-to destination, cloud linkage, color mode etc.)



* Scanned data can be saved as PDF, Searchable PDF, and JPEG, the searchable PDF can be created in seconds with simultaneous scanning and OCR processing

[Easy and convenient to manage]

* Classified automatically - documents, receipts, business cards, photos

* Named automatically based on recognized text

* Locates documents by searching texts in the scanned data

[Stress-free scanning and utilization in every environment]

* Scanned data can be converted to Word, Excel, PowerPoint

* Attach to emails simply just by scanning

* The "Quick Menu" profile allows to choose destination and operation after scanning

Say hello to ScanSnap Home 2.0. Since the release of ScanSnap Home, the software has undergone some exciting improvements such as adding the Quick Menu feature and user-friendly profile icons, and made compatible with Apple M1 chip (Apple Silicon), to mention a few.

Availability of ScanSnap Manager

ScanSnap Manager can also be used with both the iX1600 and iX1400. It can be used without changing the conventional experience even for those who are familiar with the previous ScanSnap usability or who have incorporated ScanSnap Manager into their business flows and systems.

Common features and specifications between the models

* Scan speed up to 40 ppm/80 ipm (A4-size documents, color, 300dpi)

* ADF*5 capacity of 50 sheets for big volume scans

* Ultrasonic sensor and high quality brake rollers for stable feed

* Fast startup, ready for use on opening of cover

* Receipt Guide provides stable scanning for inconsistent paper sizes



(1) Switch via touch screen or long press of the scan button. Scanning using carrier sheets (option) is also possible.

(2) Carrier sheets are not included with the iX1400.

